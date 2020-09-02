Movie A German film inspired by Peppi Pitkätossu opens Junior Cinema on Wednesday

The Espoo Ciné Film Festival also offers a program for juniors.

Today The Espoo Ciné Film Festival, which starts on Wednesday, also offers a program for children and young people. The inaugural film of Junior Ciné (September 2-4), which presents a wide range of children’s and young people’s films, Katja Benrathin guided Rocca is changing the world, which is an action-packed film about a Rocca girl, friendship, helping – and a squirrel. The film draws Astrid Lindgrenin Peppi from Pitkätossu’s world and has been nominated for the European Film Academy’s best youth film award.

Junior Cinema’s themes include unexpected friendships and self-victory.

Espoo Ciné opens Christian Petzoldin with a romantic novelty film Undine – Aallotar.

For security reasons, it is recommended to buy tickets online in advance. Due to the corona epidemic, cinemas are using less than half of their full capacity, screen cleaning has been intensified and screen intervals have been extended to prevent queues from forming.

Espoo Ciné’s films will be screened at Kino Tapiola, Finnkino Omena, Finnkino Sello and, on the festival weekend, also at Helsinki Cinema Orion and Kino Regina.