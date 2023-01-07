Movie | A film was filmed in Kuopio that will never be seen – HS watched it and found out what happened between the director and Jussi Parviainen

The poor director made a film that has never been shown. Doing that led to years of war with Jussi Parviainen. The director would like to blow up the whole movie.

“I’ll leave to see?” Sasu Kerman asks.

It’s warm in the car, it’s freezing outside. Kerman’s own car did not start. Sakari Kuosmanen has picked him up from home and is now driving to the center of Kuopio, the movie theater Kuvacukko. It’s December 2021.

“Maybe not completely,” says Kuosmanen.

“Oh shit. You would have stayed.”