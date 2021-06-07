Movie A documentary about the arrest of rapper Asap Rocky in Sweden in the summer of 2019 will be released

The Stockholm syndrome will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021.

American rapper Asap Rockyn A documentary about the arrest a couple of years ago in Sweden has been made, writes Dazed.

Stockholm syndrome tells of the summer of 2019, when the rapper received a conditional sentence beating in Stockholm. At the time, he was in Sweden as part of his European tour.

In August 2019, the Stockholm District Court ruled that Asap Rocky lived Rakim Mayers and his two companions hit and kicked a 19-year-old man on June 30 of that year. Mayers was arrested and awaited sentencing at Stockholm’s Kroneberg Prison for about a month.

The case received international attention at the latest when the then president of the United States Donald Trump demanded the release of Mayers and offered to pay his guarantees. The # JusticeForRocky movement was also born on social media.

Mayers himself denied the charges and said it was a matter of self-defense. He did not appeal the verdict.

Stockholm syndrome weather premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021. The documentary is directed by the film collective The Architects.

The concept of Stockholm Syndrome comes from the 1973 bank robbery in Sweden. It became established to mean a situation where the victim develops feelings of attachment to his abductor. The concept has been used in bank prison dramas and popular culture.

In addition to A $ AP Rocky, the documentary includes demands for the release of a rapper Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell and Tyler, the Creator.

in New York born in 1988, Mayers started rap in 2007 and rose relatively quickly to the top. He was one of the most popular rappers of the last decade.

So far, he has released three studio albums, a mixtape and a bunch of singles. Fourth studio album All Smiles will appear this summer. Mayers has twice been nominated for a Grammy Award and has also acted in films.

He has performed in Finland several times, for the first time at Flow festivals in 2012, and the last time at Blockfests in 2019.