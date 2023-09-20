Movie | A documentary about Taylor Swift’s record-breaking giant tour, premiering already in October

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour documentary is expected to be an autumn box office magnet.

American pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s a documentary film is being made about the concert tour, which will premiere unexpectedly while the tour is still in progress. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour -documentary will be shown in cinemas in the United States from October 13, reports news agency AFP.

According to an analyst interviewed by AFP, the documentary could become one of the most profitable big screen films of the fall. Advance sales of the documentary generated a record 35 million euros in the US alone.

It is unusual that the premiere of a big screen film is announced so close to the premiere. In her project, Swift has bypassed traditional Hollywood studios and negotiated distribution directly with cinema giant AMC.

Thanks to the arrangement, he is also grabbing a larger share of the film’s box office revenue than he would have gotten by relying on the studios.

Swift is one of the most popular pop singers of the moment. His Eras tour, which became a pop phenomenon, started in the USA last spring and will arrive in Europe in May of next year. Then he will perform in Stockholm for three nights. He is not seen in Finland.

The tour, which has already broken several records, is on the verge of reaching the symbolic one billion dollar mark at the box office.