Movida in Milan, Sala’s about-face: “Too many freedoms, stop outside at midnight”

“In recent years the regulations for the occupation of public land and commercial establishments have been somewhat incomplete; we have allowed too much freedom for bars and similar establishments. It is a sector in which there is no precise regulation in our country, but there has certainly been an excessive one”. The mayor said it Giuseppe Sala, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the ‘Forum of Culture. Milano Contemporanea 2023, on the theme of bad nightlife in various neighborhoods of Milanalso in light of the meeting of the citizens’ committees of residents which will be held today.

Milan, Sala: “Dehors, in the future we need to rebalance”

“You can’t take away the license from those who have it”, but “what I believe should be done, even in the future, is to rebalance: It’s not possible that in a city there are so many bars that lead to excessive noise“, underlined the mayor of Milan. For Sala, “it is clear that the reduction of opening hours is an issue: I believe that after midnight the use of stalls should be prohibited in the most complex situations and I will give a close example at my house, in the Porta Venezia area, via Melzo and via Lecco”. These are “towns with difficult coexistence with residential buildings. It will take time”, but “I want to act quickly on a new regulation – he concluded -“

