The long-awaited MOVES III Plan is now official. The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, presented on Friday the keys to this program aimed at promoting the purchase from electric vehicles (BEV), fuel cell (FCV, FCHV), plug-in hybrids (PHEV) and extended autonomy electric (EREV). The objective Is that in 2023 at least 250,000 electric vehicles are on our streets and on our highways and there are at least 100,000 charging points, counting both public and private, a measure that will contribute to electrify mobility and avoid more than 450,000 tons of CO2, in addition to generating more employment and activity at a critical moment which is a fundamental value chain ”.

This third edition will feature a initial budget of 400 million euros expandable to 800 at least, quadrupling the amount of the previous call. Help will be valid until 2023. “MOVES III constitutes the the most ambitious line of support for electric mobility that our country has proposed and will allow and contribute to economic reactivation in the short term, accompanying the necessary transformation of the industrial model of our country with the economic and environmental objectives ”, assured Ribera.

Amounts and requirements

They will be able to benefit from these incentives individuals and freelancers, as well as private businesses, communities of owners Y public administrations. The amounts they will receive will vary depending on the requirements that each interested party meets. People who buy will have access to the most help electric vans with a range of 30 kilometers or more. Surrendering a vehicle in exchange for more than seven years to scrap you will be rewarded with 9,000 euros of help, and of 7,000 if not.

For its part, the main novelty will be the increase in the amount of subsidies to buy an electric car, in such a way that the purchase of a 100% electric car powered by batteries you will enjoy up to 7,000 euros bonus. But, for this, you have to deliver a car over 7 years old for scrapping, what’s more, the purchase price of the new electric car may not exceed 45,000 euros, 53,000 euros if it consists of 8 or 9 places. In case of not delivering this old vehicle, the maximum amount is reduced to 4,500 euros.

In order to plug-in cars with a range of between 30 and 90 km the aids work the same, although they are smaller, 5,000 euros in case of handing over a car for scrapping and 2,500 euros if the vehicle is not provided. The purchase of an electric motorcycle will be rewarded with up to 1,300 euros if the user scraps a vehicle over 7 years old and 1,100 if he does not.

IDAE



When to apply

The Moves III Plan will not be effective until it is approved by the Council of Ministers and published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), but As of this Saturday, April 10, you can now apply for grants. “Starting tomorrow, actions to acquire an electric vehicle or recharging infrastructure are eligible to benefit from Moves III so that the whole country can make the most of this new line,” explained the fourth vice president of the Government”.