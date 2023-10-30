The American newspaper “The Washington Post” said that the early movements and first stages of Israel’s ground attack, and even the close-range targets, remained until Sunday “shrouded in secrecy.”

She added: “The numbers of soldiers, their units, the amount of artillery they have, the extent to which they have penetrated Gaza and where they are now have not been revealed.”

On Saturday evening, Gazans faced an almost complete blackout of communications and the Internet, with Israeli warplanes bombing and the entry of tanks and armored vehicles into the Strip, with Israeli army commanders indicating that they were preparing for an “expanded ground attack.”

The United Nations stated that the ground operations were accompanied by “the most intense Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling” since the start of the war more than 3 weeks ago.

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Netanyahu warned Israelis to expect a “long and difficult” campaign, but stopped short of describing the current incursions as an invasion.

Military analysts in Israel say, “It appears that the Israeli army is moving slowly and cautiously inside the Strip, not kilometer after kilometer, but 100 meters at a time.”

Michael Milshtein, head of the Palestine Studies Forum at Tel Aviv University and a former member of Israeli Defense Intelligence, explained: “At present, Israeli forces operate mostly on the outskirts of Gaza, in agricultural fields and abandoned villages, and around the Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.”

But what will happen when Israeli forces enter Gaza City and the crowded refugee camps surrounding it?

Milshtein expects a battle similar to what happened in Fallujah, referring to the 2004 US-led attack to seize the Iraqi city, which left thousands dead.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari indicated on Sunday that “more and more forces are now continuously and gradually joining the forces already fighting on the ground, and advancing in stages, according to the plan.”