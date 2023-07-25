from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/25/2023 – 3:19 pm Share

Mover, in partnership with EF Education First, is accepting registrations for Mover #Hello, a free online English course for black people. The initiative offers 30,000 scholarships, 6,000 of which for employees of companies associated with the Movement and the other 24,000 for the general public. To enroll, you must declare yourself black or brown.

For 12 months, selected people will have access to EF’s virtual school with over 2,000 hours of interactive self-study content with exercises, tests and certifications for all levels and needs. Materials will cover general, technical and business English.

In 2022, the program offered 1.5 thousand scholarships and received approximately 22 thousand applications. According to Luciene Rodrigues, Mover’s Senior Social Impact Manager, the increase in scholarships was due to the need to offer more opportunities to the black population.

“We had very positive feedback from employees and companies about the first edition of the program. Knowledge in English is one of the fundamental tools for minimizing barriers to professional advancement in the job market, and accelerating the growth process towards leadership positions”, he says.

Interested parties can apply until August 25th. from the site. There will be no proficiency test to compete for scholarships. The selected candidates will be contacted via e-mail until September 22nd.