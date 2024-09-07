Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/06/2024 – 23:10

THE resignation The resignation of lawyer Sílvio Almeida from the position of Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, formalized on Friday night (6), had repercussions among civil society organizations. The National Human Rights Council (CNDH) issued a statement expressing solidarity with victims of moral harassment and sexual violence and “demands that investigations into the complaints be carried out quickly, independently and rigorously, respecting due process and full defense and generating protection for both the alleged victims and the accused.”

Silvio Almeida has been in charge of the ministry since the beginning of January 2023 and was fired after allegations of having committed sexual harassment.

The Black Coalition for Rights, an organization that brings together 294 organizations, collectives and entities of the Brazilian black movement, had also already expressed solidarity and welcome to the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Francoidentified as one of the victims, and the other women who were victims of violence attributed to Silvio Almeida.

The organization noted that, despite his academic background, oratory skills and visibility on social media, Silvio Almeida had been viewed “with reservations” by several leaders of the black movement.

In 2020, after the murder of João Alberto Freitas, inside a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, the then minister took over the leadership of Carrefour’s Diversity Committee.

The allegations against Minister Silvio Almeida were made public by the news portal Metropolises on Thursday afternoon (5) and later confirmed by the Me Too organization. Without revealing names or other details, the organization states that it has assisted women who claim to have been sexually harassed by Almeida.

According to the website Metropolisesamong Almeida’s alleged victims was the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco.

Hours after the allegations became public, Almeida was called to provide clarifications to the Comptroller General of the Union, Vinícius Carvalho, and the Attorney General of the Union, Jorge Messias.

The Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic decided to open proceedings to investigate the allegations.

The Secretariat of Social Communication (Secom) reported, in a note, that “the federal government recognizes the seriousness of the allegations” and that the case is being treated with the rigor and speed that situations involving possible violence against women require”.

The Federal Police (PF) also opened investigations into the allegations.

In a statement released to the press on Thursday night, Silvio Almeida said he repudiated “with absolute vehemence” the accusations, which he referred to as “lies” and “absurd inferences” with the aim of harming him.