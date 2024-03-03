Organizations and parties with a left-wing political orientation organize the demonstration in SP for March 23; defense of Bolsonaro's arrest causes divergences

Social movements and left-wing political parties organize a demonstration on March 23, in São Paulo, to defend the conviction of those involved in the extremist acts of January 8 and to mark 60 years since the 1964 military coup. of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), however, should not be the motto of the call.

In addition to social movements, wings of PT, PC do B, PSB, Rede, Psol, PDT and PV are also part of the organization of the event. “It is very important that we hold a great demonstration with popular movements in defense of democracy, against any type of amnesty”told the Power360 the former federal deputy Henry Fontana (PT-RS), national general secretary of the PT.

For him, the proximity between the acts “It doesn’t matter at all.” One of the fears of party members is that participation in the left-wing demonstration will be lower and that the comparison with Bolsonaro's act will end up being negative. Fontana, however, disagrees. “I personally believe that our action will be greater”, he said.

To avoid direct comparison, the event should not be held on Avenida Paulista, but in another part of the capital of São Paulo. There is no decision yet on the location.

Members of social movements also want President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to participate in the event, but his presence has not yet been decided by his team. “I think it’s important for him to participate. In fact, all leaders committed to democracy must participate in a very broad act”, Fontana said. For now, it is unlikely that the president will participate in person. There is a political risk for Lula in this case. If he decides to attend the event, he will immediately be compared to Bolsonaro.

The demonstration will take place almost 1 month after the event in which Bolsonaro brought together around 350 thousand people on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. It was the first major event that the former president participated in after the operation of the Federal police against him and allies, the Tempus Veritatis.

Lula recognized that his opponent's act was “big” and said the photos supported his assessment. “You cannot deny a fact. […] They held a large demonstration in São Paulo. Even if you don't want to believe it, just look at the image. How did people get there, that’s another 500”he said, in an interview with TV network! on Tuesday (27.Feb.2024).

The social movements organizing the March demonstration differed on whether to include the defense of Bolsonaro's arrest in the act's agenda. According to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulothe issue was discussed by the Brasil Popular and Povo sem Medo fronts, which bring together organizations aligned with the current government.

The argument that prevailed was that the right to defense and due legal process must be protected. The two premises were defended by the same groups at the time of Lula's arrest for investigations into the Lava Jato operation.

The operation Tempus Veritatis It was launched on February 8 and investigates an alleged coup attempt to keep Bolsonaro in the Presidency. The former chief executive was the target of a search and seizure and had to hand over his passport to the PF. The actions were authorized by the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes.