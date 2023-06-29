Movements of the Earth | The Earth’s axis wobbled in the north towards Siberia, because the use of groundwater changed the center of gravity of the Earth’s masses

People pumped and depleted the Earth’s groundwater between 1993 and 2010 so much that it can be seen in the movements of the Earth’s axis.

The earth’s axis of rotation shifted by about 80 centimeters due to the movements of groundwater masses, more than four centimeters per year.

Researchers estimate that the location of the pole has moved east, towards Western Siberia.

It the axis around which our planet rotates once a day naturally moves and wobbles over the years.

One natural reason is, for example, the big eddies of the Earth’s mantle inside the Earth.

The axis can also swing when the distribution of large water masses changes on Earth. For example, the huge movements of water masses in the seas affect the small movements of the axis.

The change can be seen, for example, in that the northern pole point of the axis wanders, as does the corresponding southern one. That movement has been measured for a long time. Geologists call the phenomenon a pendulum movement.

The movements of the axis of rotation are different from the movements of the Earth’s magnetic pole. The magnetic pole moves much faster.

“ “I am surprised and also worried.”

Researchers have known the effect of the waters of the seas. But it was not known that changes in groundwater also affect the movements of the Earth’s axis.

In the period 1993–2010, humans pumped an estimated 2,150 gigatons, or 2,150 billion tons, of the earth’s groundwater. The trend has continued even after that

Groundwater is in underground water impoundments in rock layers.

That amount of water taken would fill, for example, water the great Lake Victoria in Africa. The amount of water corresponds to the mass of 5.5 million large skyscrapers.

Mostly groundwater used for irrigation eventually ends up in the oceans. This is how the place of the water masses has changed.

“About 70 percent of the water pumped from the ground used for irrigation. Only half of it flows back into aquifers and other fresh water sources,” writes the research director Ki-Weon Seo On the Agu website.

The other half of the water evaporates and it usually ends up in the sea with the rain, Agu is an independent scientific association that gathers earth and space scientists. Seo, on the other hand, is a geophysicist at Seoul National University in South Korea.

Groundwater that has ended up in the ocean has also accelerated the rise of the Earth’s sea level. Koreans’ estimate of the amount at the time of the study is 6.24 millimeters.

“I am surprised and also worried,” Seo says in a statement.

In his report the Koreans built a model of the earth’s mass from those movements that change the position of the pole.

The gravity satellite helped Grace’s exact measurements.

The model describes, among other things, the thinning of glaciers and their melting.

When the South Koreans left out groundwater from the model, the model no longer corresponded to the change in the location of the pole that has been measured and confirmed.

Here, the models incorrectly predicted axis tilt and pole movement westward, not eastward.

But when the Koreans added gigatons of water movement from aquifers to the model, it matched the observations.

“This is an important discovery”, says Surendra Adhikari. He is a researcher at the US Space Administration’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Posted by Adhikari in 2016 In Science Advances a study that investigated the effect of the distribution of water on the movements of the Earth’s axis.

“They have reduced the role of groundwater pumping to the pole movement. The work is quite significant,” Adhikari said in a statement.

Other factors also affect the movements of the axis. These include changes in the amount of water in lakes and earthquakes, which occur all the time in different parts of the world.

It is difficult to quantify the impact of all of these, and there is no global database of them yet, the authors are South Korean.

Axis changes in the pole do not affect the length of days or seasons.

The Earth’s axis of rotation is still tilted about 23.5 degrees from the plane of the Earth’s orbit. It gives birth to the seasons.

Here in the northern parts of the globe, the tilt clearly affects the length of the days and thus the seasons.

Finland’s summer is now caused by the fact that the northern part of the axis of rotation points towards the Sun. In winter, the axis points away from the Sun.

At the equator, the change in tilt of the axis is barely noticeable.

Research about the tilt of the earth’s axis published scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters. He also told about the movements of the shaft and its poles website Live Science.