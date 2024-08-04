Regarding these preparations, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed that Iran brought two weapons trucks from Iraq to Syria, accompanied by two vehicles belonging to the Iraqi Hezbollah, via Albukamal, and headed to Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria.

According to the observatory, Iranian factions in Deir Ezzor announced raising the state of alert to the maximum level within the areas under their control, and summoning elements and group leaders of Syrian and non-Syrian nationalities from their vacations, amid high security alert.

On the Lebanese front, the Iranian mission to the United Nations expected that Hezbollah would strike deep inside Israel, noting that Hezbollah and Israel were adhering to lines that Israel had crossed.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah also announced in a statement on Saturday that its members targeted buildings used by Israeli soldiers in the Israeli settlement of Avivim with rockets.

In exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, two military analysts explain the theater from which the response operations against Israel may be launched, especially if Iran entrusts the mission to its agents.

The theater is open

Brigadier General Khaled Hamadeh, a Lebanese military analyst, said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia that the region is now on high alert and there are clear Iranian threats that Tehran is determined to deliver a painful blow to Israel on the scale of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr and the head of the political bureau of Hamas in Tehran, which represents a major breach of the Iranian security apparatus and the assassination of a pivotal figure in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Hamada believes that the Iranian movements alone indicate that there is a military operation, but on the other hand there is an unprecedented American build-up in the region that includes two aircraft carriers and a group of destroyers and naval vessels capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, in addition to reinforcements by the US Marines.

According to the Lebanese military analyst, the entire region is on a hot plate and the theater of operations is not yet defined. The theater may be open to all Iranian arms to contribute to this clash, and it is not clear whether Tehran will be part of this theater or whether it will be limited to Tehran entrusting the matter to the arms.

According to Hamada, in any case, Lebanon, as an open front, will not be immune to these responses, especially if Tehran decides to entrust this task to its arms, and thus Lebanon will be the main stage in these operations.

The Lebanese military analyst explains that until now, there are Iranian crowds in northern Syria and the introduction of a group with ballistic missiles, in addition to the infrastructure in Lebanon and the precise and smart missiles that were introduced into Lebanon over many years, and Tehran has always threatened with them and Hezbollah has also threatened with them.

At the same time, Hamada believes that the size of the American military build-up is worrying, and suggests that things will not be limited to a reaction and a response to a reaction. This build-up also warns that the United States is not only there to ensure that this confrontation does not expand, but – as the American president has stated more than once – that it pledges to protect and support Israel if it is attacked.

He continued: Therefore, the American mission seems not to be limited to that, but rather represents the balance of deterrence between Iran and Israel, as it is the only power capable of achieving that in the region, especially since the balance of deterrence between Tehran and Tel Aviv that existed previously is no longer the case.

He expressed his belief that in light of all these tensions, any miscalculation will drag the region into long confrontations and a destructive war. We do not know whether diplomatic efforts are capable of passing this difficult stage with concessions and settlements that may seem painful to Tehran, but it seems that the confrontation has become almost inevitable, and it is a confrontation that will be long and destructive.

The closest Lebanese border

Colonel Malek Al-Kurdi, a Syrian military expert, said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia that it is still difficult to determine the form of the Iranian response and the front that will be chosen, but the Lebanese border is the closest to being the stage for launching operations. Hezbollah has the argument to respond to the assassination of Fouad Shukr, and thus any missile strike carried out by the party will be exploited by Iran in the media as a direct response from it to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh.

The Syrian military expert points out that despite the assumption that the response would be across the land borders from Lebanon or Syria or both countries against valuable military or economic targets in Israel, this option faces major obstacles across the Syrian borders due to the recent position of the Syrian regime, which appears to be committed to neutrality in any military action that could be launched by Iranian-affiliated militias from Syrian territory.

Al-Kurdi also explains that there are other options, perhaps targeting Israeli interests overseas, by targeting ships flying the Israeli flag or owned by an Israeli company, in addition to another option, although it seems weak, but it remains valid, which is targeting an Israeli diplomatic mission in a weak country on the international scene and where Iran does not have significant relations, and its results would be less harmful to Iranian relations with the international community.

The military expert confirms that there are many possible options except the option of open war, which is a far-fetched option that Iran is not able to undertake, as facts have proven the weakness of its forces and the fragility of its defenses in more than one incident in which its borders and various military forces were breached. Therefore, restoring honor and saving face will be a formal response and may be by carrying out missile strikes.