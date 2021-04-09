Hours of frenetic pace in the offices of the Real Madrid basketball section. Shortly after confirming on the Fenerbahce court the qualification for the Euroleague quarter-final playoff, the white team received the news of the imminent departure of the forward Gabriel Deck to the Oklahoma City Thunder of the NBA. The Argentine, who was still one of the low salaries of the squad despite his decisive role in recent times, has not missed the opportunity to undertake the adventure in the best basketball league in the world, in a franchise in full reconstruction in which the possibility of having minutes is opened.

The departure of the forward, which leaves a team very touched that this season already experienced the departure of his compatriot Facundo Campazzo the Denver Nuggets or the broken Achilles tendon of power forward Anthony Randolph, leaves without another fundamental piece to the Pablo Laso when he is preparing to face the quarterfinal crossing of the Euroleague, which gives access to the ‘final four’, as well as the final leg of the regular season in the ACB League and the subsequent ‘playoffs’ for the title.

However, and facing that second front in the national competition, Madrid has reacted quickly in the market and has closed the hiring of the French pivot Vincent Poirier, who is already joining the white discipline, as he will undergo a medical examination next Monday before joining the training sessions with the rest of the squad. He will not play the Euroleague this season, as the registration period is already closed, but he will train together with Walter Tavares one of the best pairs of ‘Fives’ on the continent from now on in the ACB and for the next three seasons.

The French interior, 2.13 meters tall and 27 years old, was free after terminating his contract with the New York Knicks, a franchise with which he did not make his debut. He previously went through the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, who in turn signed him from Baskonia. In Vitoria he spent two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19), in which he exploited all his potential as a dominant pivot in Europe, with averages of 11.9 points and 8.3 rebounds in his second campaign in the Euroleague with the Basque team.