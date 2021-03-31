Movement restrictions Prime Minister Marin: The government is now assessing whether it is possible to give an alternative proposal to restrictions on movement

“We are doing our best, but we are not always up to what the Committee on Constitutional Affairs thinks we should reach,” Marin commented on the committee’s criticism on Wednesday night.

Government has withdrawn a bill allowing restrictions on movement, the government announced Wednesday night.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd), the government is now assessing whether it is possible to pass an alternative bill to restrictions on movement.

The reason is the Constitutional Committee knockout statement exceptionally infringing the fundamental rights of citizens. The Constitutional Committee on Wednesday called for major changes to the proposal. According to the committee, the whole basic solution of the proposal was wrong.

Marin stressedthat the authorities had considered it necessary to make a law allowing restrictions on movement. According to the bill, going outside the backyard, except for outdoor activities or necessities, could have been temporarily banned in the worst epidemic areas. The aim was to reduce human contact and thus exacerbate the corona epidemic.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs considers that equally effective measures can also be taken with substantially less restrictive restrictions and prohibitions. The committee calls for precise definitions in the law of such gatherings that are prohibited.

However, according to Marin, there are many challenges to alternative regulation to restrictions on movement.

Government a motion restriction proposal would also have allowed a mask escape to the worst epidemic areas. According to the Constitutional Committee, mask compulsion should be provided for in the Infectious Diseases Act and not in a separate law proposed by the government.

Marin said Wednesday night that the government will make an amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act to allow for mask coercion.

“Preparatory work is being done, but it is not the kind of legislation that will help with this,” Marin said.

Marin reminded that the disease situation is still serious and everyone should avoid extra close contacts.

“Easter should only be spent with the people closest to you and unnecessary travel should be avoided. In the end, the most impact is how we work ourselves, ”he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.