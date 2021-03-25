Movement restrictions Opposition criticizes movement restrictions: Basic Finns worried about specialty shops, Christians wonder why Alko is allowed to go but not to church

Basic Finns are worried about specialty shops. “Thousands of companies are under threat,” estimates Ville Tavio.

Opposition parties reviewed freshly on Thursday government plans enact a law that would allow restrictions on movement in the worst areas of the Korona.

Chairman of the Basic Finns’ Parliamentary Group Ville Tavio considers it ‘exaggerated and premature’. He is particularly concerned that this would mean the closure of specialist retail outlets such as sports, clothing and electronics.

“Thousands of companies and jobs for more than 10,000 people are under threat to reduce the relatively low theoretical potential for infection,” Tavio says in a statement.

Government permitted in the draft proposal would be mainly going to grocery stores and a pharmacy.

Tavio estimates that a shopping ban would reduce theoretical coronavirus infections by only about five percent at best, but would cause massive financial losses.

Christian Democrats Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Päivi Räsänen criticizes the fact that the draft proposal would allow access to Alko but would prohibit participation in communion and prayer times. In the performance, alcoholic beverages are considered food that could still be procured.

“Does the government consider alcohol to be a ‘necessity for personal life’ for which movement and in-store transactions must be secured, but instead religious freedom, which is a fundamental right, is restricted when participation in communion and prayer times is prohibited?” Räsänen asks in the press release.

“A prerequisite for overcoming the corona period is that citizens also feel that they will be treated fairly.”

According to Räsänen, until now, communion and prayer times have been organized in the parishes with strict security arrangements, where the restrictions for six people have been observed.

Measure is due to be given to Parliament today, Thursday. However, restrictions would only be introduced by a separate government decree and only in part of the country. Thus, even if Parliament approved the proposal, it would not in itself mean that the restrictions would come into force.

They could only be introduced in the worst epidemic areas, which are now the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku.