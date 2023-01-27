Genoa – The mayors of Tigullio oppose the move from Lavagna della central of 118 envisaged by national legislation which does not provide for more than three in all of Liguria compared to the current five. The concern of the administrators, voiced this morning during the conference of mayors of the ASL4 meeting in Chiavari, is the long-term concern of losing the entire ASL.

“We wouldn’t want this 118 cut to be the start of a loss of services of the territory towards the closure of our ASL” say the mayors.

The regional councilor for health was not present to answer the mayors’ questions Angelo Gratarolaabsence that annoyed the assembly, but the general manager of Asl4 Paolo Petralia.



“The difference is not made by the place where the telephone exchange is located, but by the training of the 118 operators and their knowledge of the area”, said the director.

Petralia illustrated some numbers from the Lavagna emergency center in 2022: 130,000 calls, of which 50,000 were simple “information”, only 13,000 were followed by an exit with self-medication.

“We will convene a new conference of mayors next week inviting Councilor Gratarola again, hoping that this time he will accept the invitation and come and listen to us”, said the mayors.