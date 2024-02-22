Minister of Agriculture and Livestock declares that mobilization is “legitimate”, but “loses legitimacy” by delaying exports

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Fávarosaid this Thursday (22.Feb.2024) that the mobilization of auditors and agricultural technicians “worries”. He stated that the movement is “lawful”but results in loss of legitimacy by causing delays in exports.

“[A movimentação] worries. Yesterday, I met with the unions. The 2 unions. […] I told them, and here I want to speak very calmly: the movement is legitimate, now, they cannot lose this feeling that it is legitimate. To the extent that they can start to generate export delays, dismissals, stoppages, they lose legitimacy”said Fávaro in an interview with journalists.

Fávaro spoke about the topic after leaving the Ministry of Finance, where he met with the minister Fernando Haddad. The two discussed the scenario involving agriculture in 2024.

The auditors and technicians have been in “standard operation”, a term used in trade union circles to refer to the increase in bureaucratic inspection procedures. The result causes delays and reduced efficiency of the services that need to be provided.

In Foz do Iguaçu (PR), on the border with Paraguay, almost 2,000 trucks were waiting for release. It is the largest queue of vehicles formed so far because of the movement. These are loads of feed, wheat, corn, rice, pork, beef and chicken, among others.

The mobilization has affected the flow of exports and imports in the south of Brazil. Carlos Fávaro said he is “Helping” both categories, which put pressure on the government for career restructuring.

A new round of negotiations between the Ministry of Management and Innovation and representatives of auditors and agricultural technicians is scheduled for February 29th.

This Wednesday (Feb 21), the two categories carried out an audit in all slaughterhouses in the country. The action is called PPHO (Standard Operational Hygiene Procedure). The decision came after auditors and tax technicians rejected a proposal from the Ministry of Management and Innovation made at a meeting on Thursday (Feb 15).