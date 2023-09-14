GToday’s coaches, according to the theories that are bandied about at every start of the championship, are all sons of Heriberto Herrera and reject any relationship, even the most distant, with Helenio Herrera. The bolt is not part of their ideas of football, let alone, only to then use it when they need to score points and achieve the objectives that the club has asked of them. But what is most interesting, in this case, is the link between Heriberto and contemporary technicians. What unites them? Who was Heriberto? What did he do and what did he bring to the field?