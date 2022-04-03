Because it has become an individual act, and because the intellectual always says, “Me and after me the flood.”

And because the social media space is teeming with the idea of ​​“let him work, let him pass” and without knowing the meaning of this term, and because culture may have occupied all people except the intellectual, culture hides shyly behind folds of achievements at other levels, and hides under a carpet as old as time , and leave the field for jogging, and randomness, to grow like fungi in the body of culture.

I had hoped that all parties would join under the banner of the Writers Union, and work together for the sake of the Emirates, not for this or that, but unfortunately because the ego swollen to the point of suppuration, and because individual thought invaded, overwhelmed, and grew up and the individual started blowing his sleeve until it swelled and became a drum Able to burn carbon dioxide in the face of everyone who encounters it, even if this counterpart is an angelic being, because the mind has been infected with dust, and because the heart has obliterated its feelings of rage, and because feelings have dried up, and have become solid wood, and that everything that opposes self-interest has become a sworn enemy, and this What makes us look for the same culture, so we find nothing but ways, and we do not see anything but scattered scraps of paper tossed by the wind, so that they do not fly, nor do they fall on the ground.

It is unfortunate, and hurtful to feelings when culture is just a hobby and not a principle that should govern our relationship with man, as well as link us to the spirit of the homeland.

It is sad when culture becomes a place of margins, excluded from the dictionary of the intellectual, an area isolated from traces, and a field whose herbs have dried up and become untouchable rough sticks. A cultural tent with pillars that protect it from falling, and a roof that makes it as tall as the sky in its purity.

We need serenity, we need the star that lights our sky for us, and shows us the way, that is the way from which we know that culture is not a luxury, but rather a human duty above all, and it is the meeting point between the candle and the word.

If we do not get rid of cultural paranoia, the culture will continue to suffer from anaemia, bitter joint pain, and bone rheumatism. God help.