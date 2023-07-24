Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is likely to remain in power in Spain. The right-wing conservative Partido Popular (PP) led by Alberto Nuñez Feijóo wins the election with 33 percent of the vote, but is not large enough to form a government with the far-right Vox. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, with his social democratic party PSOE, can probably form a majority with other left-wing parties. His party won almost 32 percent of the vote, almost four percent more than in 2019.

“We are a strong democracy. Spain has been clear. The parties that wanted to destroy everything we built have now been destroyed themselves,” said a triumphant Sánchez as he was greeted with loud applause by his supporters. “We got more votes, more seats and more percentage than four years ago.”

Yet Feijóo claims the profits and demands the right to form a government. “As is customary in a democracy,” he said firmly from his party’s office. “After seven years, we won the elections. I am proud. We have made a profit that seemed impossible until recently. We have gained the trust of the people. It is my duty to enter into dialogue now to try to govern. I ask the Socialist Party not to block this attempt.”

Political scientist Pedro Villanueva expects the elections to be over, because it will be difficult for both sides to form a coalition. “In addition, the PP has won an absolute majority in the Senate, making it difficult to push through laws. In short, the coming weeks will be exciting and that is not good for the country.”

Loss to Vox

An upset Santiago Abascal (Vox) does not want to accept the loss. He speaks of manipulation and framing of his party. This is bad news for Spain. Sánchez has lost, but still manages to stay in power with the help of extremists. We are going to fight this fight”.

It was a nerve-racking election night for the Spaniards. The PSOE and main political rival PP went even further all evening. For a while it seemed that the PP could achieve a majority together with Vox, but Sánchez quickly overtook the parties. What did not help the right-wing bloc is that Vox lost a lot of votes: from more than 15 percent of the vote in 2019 to 12.4 percent this year. The ultra-right party was even almost knocked out of third place by the ultra-left party Sumar, which received 12.3 percent of the vote.

Left mobilization

Prime Minister Sánchez surprised the country at the end of May by calling early elections, after regional elections for his party went badly. He hoped to mobilize a left bloc with these national elections. That seems to have been successful, partly due to the unity that was subsequently formed under the Sumar civilian movement.

Yolanda Díaz of Sumar and her party wanted to ensure that the chance of a left-wing coalition after the elections would be greater. For this, small left-wing splinter parties had to unite and present themselves on one electoral list. Unidas Podemos, which is in the Spanish government together with the PSOE, also joined this list. This collaboration on the left now seems to be paying off. Díaz presented himself as the big winner of the election. “Spain is now going to sleep more peacefully with this result,” she said.

Censorship

For a long time it seemed that the right under the leadership of Feijóo would win the elections and gain a majority with the ultra-right Vox. But Vox made unpopular decisions in the regions where they govern during the election campaign. For example, Catalan magazines are now banned in public libraries in a number of municipalities in the Valencia region.

In the region of Cantabria, where the party forms a coalition with PP, the animated film Lightyear deleted, because two female characters kiss each other in a scene. In Valdermorillo, in the Madrid region, the play was staged Orlando by Virginia Woolf, which features a trans person, canceled by the party.

Vox itself denies that there would be homophobia, but at the same time wants to ban the rainbow flag at government buildings and only hoist the Spanish flag. Critics say that the party has been punished partly because of this. The party itself speaks of a hate campaign against them, as a result of which they did not have a fair chance.

Despite the fact that there is no big winner, many voters are especially happy that Vox has lost “Today more than ever: long live Spain that has taken almost half of the votes from Vox. Long live the Spain that has mobilized for the rights of women, migrants and the LGBTI community,” says lawyer Carla Leote. Journalist and analyst Rubén Sánchez finds the most important news that Vox has lost. “The big loser of these elections is fascism.”