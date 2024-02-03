Home page World

Story sharing on Instagram with the option to subsequently move posts to “Close Friends” – for more control and privacy on the network.

In a world where digital presence and privacy go hand in hand Instagram, currently the strongest platform for influencers, introduced a new feature that gives users more control over their shared content. With the latest feature you can now use your Instagram stories move from public view directly to the “Close Friends” group.

© IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The importance of privacy in social networks

The importance of privacy in social networks has become increasingly important in recent years. Users want to be able to control who sees their content, especially when it involves personal or more sensitive information. Instagram has responded to this and now offers a solution that allows you to subsequently restrict stories that have already been published.

The update is available to all users and is easy to use. If you notice that a story is incorrectly visible to all followers, you can simply move it to your Close Friends. This is particularly useful if you only want to share your content with a select group of people.

How to: How to Move Stories to Close Friends

Open your story that you want to move. Tap the three “More” dots in the corner of your story. In the menu that pops up you will find the new option “Move to Close Friends”. Clicking on this option will immediately remove the story from public view and will only be visible to your “Close Friends”.

Benefits of the new story moving feature

Quick fix: You can quickly correct unwanted public posts.

You can quickly correct unwanted public posts. Increased privacy: Your content remains protected and only visible to a selected group, and no user can secretly watch the Instagram story.

Your content remains protected and only visible to a selected group, and no user can secretly watch the Instagram story. User friendliness: The function is intuitive and does not require any complicated steps.

Instagram's latest feature is another step towards a more user-friendly and secure social network. It shows Instagram's commitment to listening to user feedback and implementing features that support users' well-being and privacy. This feature will be of particular interest to those who want to carefully manage their digital footprints. Most recently, the platform tested a function with which you… Justify follow requests on Instagram can, that reported NEXTG.tv.