After a long wait, NVIDIA confirmed the official arrival to Mexico of the GeForce Nowwhich will already have a subscription for our region which will allow players to pay in Mexican pesos as well as take advantage of the subscription that best suits them.

For those who don’t know, GeForce Now is a cloud service that allows you to play the video games that you already have in digital stores such as Steam or Epic Games. There are currently 1,500 titles compatible with this subscription, in addition to others free-to-play.

It’s worth noting that to take advantage of what this service can do you need to log into your account, for example, Steam, and then see if any of your games are supported. Afterwards, you can play from your browser or, failing that, from an app.

Depending on your account, which can be free, priority or ultimate, you will be ready to play.

GeForce Now prices confirmed for Mexico

GeForce Now has all kinds of options so you can subscribe and play from the cloud and here we present them to you:

GFN Priority 1 month 149 MXN

GFN Priority 6 months 749 MXN

GFN Priority 12 months 1,499 MXN

GFN No-Founders Ultimate 1 month 299 MXN

GFN Priority pass for one day 59 MXN

GFN Ultimate one-day pass 119 MXN

GFN No-Founders Ultimate for 6 months 1,499 MXN

GFN Gift card for 2 months 300 MXN

GFN Gift card for 6 months 750 MXN

GFN Gift card for 12 months 1,500 MXN

What is the difference between GeForce Now Priority and Ultimate?

Now that you surely want to subscribe to this service because you have many games in your Steam account, plus everything that Epic Games has given you, we tell you what the differences are between GeForce Now Priority and Ultimate.

First of all, Priority gives you access to servers that have RTX 2080 or GTX 1080 in the region. You will be able to move to the queue faster than other members who play for free. You will have ray tracing and 60 frames per second.

On the other hand, with Ultimate you already have access to an RTX 4080 with 240 frames per second in your games with everything and NVIDIA Reflex. Best of all, the lowest latency is guaranteed on any device.

GeForce Now seems like a good option for those who play a lot on PC. What do you think of this new offer? Will you dare to try it?