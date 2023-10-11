Euro 5 diesel owners who have purchased the Move In black box find themselves with an unusable device until 2025. The story arises from the traffic ban for diesel cars up to Euro 5 in Piedmont, originally planned for September 15, 2023 And moved to 2025. However, from this date, the ban will only apply to Euro 4 vehicles. Owners of affected cars have the option of maintaining circulation by installing a black box called Move-Inwhich establishes a threshold of kilometers allowed.

Move-In Piedmont diesel cars Euro 5 refund

I’m beyond that 2,000 motorists owners of Euro 5 diesel cars who had purchased the Move-In black box before the postponement decided by the Government, at a cost of 50 euros (30 euros for installation, 20 euros for the annual fee). The Piedmont Region promised: «We will refund you and you keep the device»

The stop on Euro 5 diesel cars in Piedmont has been postponed to 2025

Move-In Piemonte refund Euro 5 how to request a refund

The regional councilor for the environment, Matteo Marnatiannounced that those who purchased the Move-In device will come refunded and you will not be required to return it. Also, the device application it will remain active for those who wish to monitor their driving style and the mileage travelled.

Anyone who purchased the black box will be refunded

This means that the device will be a no cost for those who purchased it in accordance with vehicle restrictions diesel Euro 5, which were then revoked by the Government through a decree. The Region will have six months to modify the air quality plan, involving a working group made up of scientific experts and provincial representatives.

Refund method

The ways to obtain a refund by those who purchased it and are not subject to the limitation will be made available on website of the Piedmont Region

Stop Euro 4 Piedmont

The referral to Piedmont does not involve the owners of diesel cars up to Euro 4 which cannot circulate from 15 September 2023 and until to 15 April 2024, from 8:00 to 19:00 on weekdays from Monday to Friday. This ban affects vehicles diesel Euro 3 and Euro 4 used for the transport of people (category M1, M2, M3) and the transport of goods (N1, N2, N3).

Furthermore, a driving ban is in force for mopeds and Euro 0 and Euro 1 motorcycles used for the transport of people or goods (L1, L2, L3, L4, L5, L6, L7) from 0:00 to 24:00 every day, including holidays.

What do you think? Drop by FORUM

