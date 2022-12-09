From the October 1, 2022 to Milan the Euro 5 diesel car can no longer circulateinside Area B, which represents 72% of the Milanese territory. Thousands of Milanese and Lombard motorists cannot drive along the streets of Milan but the administration, through the installation of the Move-In black boxgrants a mileage threshold that allows them to travel a total km per year within Area B. For vehicles Euro 5 dieselthe threshold is 2,000 km per year. Move-In is also being adopted throughout the Lombardy regionin Piedmont and Emilia Romagnain cities affected by traffic blockages.

MoVe-In Area B Milan, Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna

MoVe-In it means monitoring of polluting vehicles. It’s about an experimental project of the Lombardy Region for Area B of Milan and for some areas of Lombardy. The region too Piedmontthe city of Turin and theEmilia Romagna have joined the Move-In project.

Map Area B Milan

Through the installation of a black box, in fact, the movements of the Euro 0, 1, 2 petrol and Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 diesel fueled vehicleswhich run into the blocks envisaged in Area B, in Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna.

MoVe-In black box how it works

The vehicle registered at MoVe-In can circulate freely at any timeup to a maximum of km/year established on the basis of its typology and environmental class. A black box (black-box), installed on the vehicle, allows real mileage to be detected through the satellite connection to a dedicated technological infrastructure. Plus the device measurement via satellite 24 hours a day of all journeysincluding those that take place outside the time slots and days affected by the bans (Monday to Friday from 7.30 to 19.30).

How the black box MoVe-In VIDEO works

The activation of the MoVe-In service entails the renunciation of exceptions normally provided for Area B for all vehicle categories:

50 days of access and dynamic circulation to be carried out within 12 months from the date of the first access to the ZTL Area B

of access and dynamic circulation to be carried out within 12 months from the date of the first access to the ZTL Area B 25 days of access and dynamic circulation per year reserved for residents of Milan and companies with operational headquarters in Milan

of access and dynamic circulation per year reserved for residents of Milan and companies with operational headquarters in Milan 5 days of access and dynamic circulation per year reserved for non-residents of Milan and for companies that do not have an operational headquarters in Milan.

MoVe-In km diesel cars Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Basically, car-owning citizens Euro 0 petrol and Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 and 4 Diesel they will be able to install one black box (black-box), which will allow you to monitor journeys, taking into account the actual use of the vehicle and the driving style adopted. With the black box you can go up to 10,000 kilometers a year And 12,000 kilometers for freight transport.

Therefore, the traffic restrictions they will no longer fire according to the time and day of the weekbut only afterwards of the exhaustion of the permitted mileage to each type of vehicle.

Black box MoVe-in Lombardy Region

Therefore, it will be possible to choose freely when to use the carbearing in mind that a moderate speed, with a smoother driving style, will allow you to save emissions and obtain a ecobonuswhich will be added to the kilometers traveled allowed.

Move-In Area B Milan km thresholds

A diesel car 5 euros with the black box it can travel 2,000 km a year within Area B until 09/30/2024.

ENVIRONMENTAL CLASS Cat. M1, M2 (Km/year) Cat. N1, N2 (Km/year) Cat. M3, N3 (Km/year) Euro 0 petrol 200km 200km 200km Euro 0 diesel 200km 200km 200km Euro 1 petrol 300km 300km 300km Euro 1 diesel 300km 300km 300km Euro 2 petrol 600km 600km 600km Euro 2 diesel 600km 600km 600km Euro 3 diesel 1,500km 1,500km 1,500km Euro 4 diesel 1,800km 2,000km 2,000km Euro 5 diesel 2,000km – – Area B black box km thresholds

Move-In Lombardy km thresholds

A diesel car 4 euros with the black box in Lombardy it can travel 10,000km per year.

ENVIRONMENTAL CLASS AREA Cat. M1, M2 (Km/year) Cat. N1, N2 (Km/year) Cat. M3, N3 (Km/year) Euro 0 petrol Area 1 and 2 1000 2000 2000 Euro 0 diesel Area 1 and 2 1000 2000 2000 Euro 1 petrol Area 1 and 2 2000 4000 4000 Euro 1 diesel Area 1 and 2 2000 4000 4000 Euro 2 diesel Area 1 and 2 4000 6000 6000 Euro 3 diesel Area 1 and 2 7000 9000 9000 Euro 4 diesel Area 1 8000 10000 10000 Move-In Lombardy km thresholds

Area 1:

agglomerations of Milan, Brescia and Bergamo;

provincial capitals of the lower plain (Pavia, Lodi, Cremona and Mantua) and related belt Municipalities belonging to zone A defined in Regional Council resolution no. 2605/11;

Band 2 municipalities with more than 30,000 inhabitants (which are: Varese, Lecco, Vigevano, Abbiategrasso and S. Giuliano Milanese).

Area 2: the whole area A defined in the resolution of the Regional Council n. 2605/11 with the exception of the municipalities included in Area A1.

Move-In Piedmont km thresholds

In Piedmont, the owners of polluting vehicles who adhere to Move-In (petrol Euro 0, 1, 2 and diesel Euro 0,1,2,3,4) it is no longer subject to hourly and daily blocks in force and may circulate in areas subject to traffic blocks in 75 municipalities of the Piedmont Region. Below are the km thresholds per year granted:

ENVIRONMENTAL CLASS Cat. M1, M2 (Km/year) Cat. N1, N2 (Km/year) Cat. M3, N3 (Km/year) Euro 0 petrol 1,000km 2,000km 2,000km Euro 0 diesel 1,000km 2,000km 2,000km LPG Euro 0 1,000km 2,000km – Methane Euro 0 1,000km 2,000km – Euro 1 petrol 1,000km 2,000km – Euro 1 diesel 1,000km 2,000km 2,000km LPG Euro 1 1,000km 2,000km – Methane Euro 1 1,000km 2,000km – Euro 2 petrol 2,000km 3,000km – Euro 2 diesel 2000km 3,000km 3,000km Euro 3 diesel 5,000km 6,000km 8,000km Euro 4 diesel 8,000km 9,000km 12,000km Threshold km/year Move-In Piedmont

Move-In Emilia Romagna km thresholds

In Emilia Romagna Move-In is active in “Pair” municipalitiesi.e. in those with a population exceeding 30,000 inhabitants, those of the agglomeration of Bologna and the three who have decided to join the plan on a voluntary basis (Fiorano Modenese, Maranello and Rubiera).

ENVIRONMENTAL CLASS CAT. M1, M2 (KM/YEAR) CAT. N1, N2 (KM/YEAR) CAT. M3, N3 (KM/YEAR) Euro 0 petrol 1,000km 2,000km 2,000km Euro 0 diesel 1,000km 2,000km 2,000km LPG Euro 0 1,000km 2,000km – Methane Euro 0 1,000km 2,000km – Euro 1 petrol 1,000km 2,000km – Euro 1 diesel 1,000km 2,000km 2,000km LPG Euro 1 1,000km 2,000km – Methane Euro 1 1,000km 2,000km – Euro 2 petrol 2,000km 3,000km – Euro 2 diesel 2000km 3,000km 3,000km Euro 3 diesel 5,000km 6,000km 8,000km Euro 4 diesel 8,000km 9,000km 12,000km Move-In Emilia Romagna km thresholds

How to check the Move-In km

Black box monitors i real kilometers traveled by the vehicle, which come progressively climbed from the threshold available. The kilometers traveled by each vehicle with the Move-In black box are sign in on the dedicated telematic platform. The balance of the kilometers traveled is updated daily and the count is made only on the road sections travelled within the perimeter of the restricted areasAnd. The MoVe-In project also provides for the possibility of reward vehicle driving behaviour, attributing additional kilometers in the event of:

traveling on extra-urban roads

travel on motorways with speeds between 70 km/h and 110 km/h

green driving style on urban roads.

For every kilometer traveled in the Areas 1 and 2 – which is subtracted from the total amount allocated – you can add a fraction of an additional kilometre to be covered, quantified as follows:

0.2 km of eco-bonus for every kilometer traveled on extra-urban roads

0.2 km of eco-bonus for every kilometer traveled on motorways with speeds between 70 km/h and 110 km/h

0.1 km of eco-bonus for every kilometer traveled on urban roads with an ecological driving style (eco-driving).

The black box records the actual kilometers travelled

To check the kilometer count you can refer to web application dedicated to the project. Information can also be obtained by contacting green number of the Lombardy Region (800.318.318). You need credentials to access the web application Spid or CNS (National Service Card with reader and PIN) o THERE IS (Electronic Identity Card). It is even easier to keep an eye on the thresholds from the smartphone application Move-In app (App Store/ play store).

How much does Move-In cost?

The ‘MoVe-In’ black box, which allows exceptions to the traffic block in Lombardy, is installed at i authorized centres available on the dedicated website. The cost is equal to 50 euros the first year (30 euros for installation and 20 euros for service provision) ea 20 euros for each renewal per year. Move-In is sold by Air, LoJack Italy, Viasat And OCT. With the latter the black box is given in loan for use (after the expiry of the contract to be returned to the TSP).

The cost to install the black box is 50 euros

For those who already have equipment suitable for detecting the data necessary for the service, the installation cost is eliminated.

