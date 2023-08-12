Sicily
Your own safety and that of other motorists is the basis for anyone entering the motorway. But not everyone seems to care. The surveillance cameras have filmed a motorist along the Giostra junction in Messina as he moves some traffic reservations “simplifying” his route. A very serious infraction that risked having much more serious consequences. The video – underlines the motorway operator – has already been sent to the competent authorities.
01:33
