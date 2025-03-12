He Port of Huelva It takes a new step in its energy transformation strategy with the construction of key infrastructure for the loading and discharge of 2G biofuels. Moeve, Exolum and the Port Authority of Huelva They have presented two strategic projects, ‘South Muelle’ and ‘Policucto’ at the South Pier, with which they will improve the operational capacity of the port and consolidate their role as a fundamental logistics node in the transition to sustainable energies.

The investment in these infrastructure, which amounts to 299 million euros, will allow optimize logistics operation of the Energy Park La Rábida in Palos de la Frontera. With the implementation of the South Muelle Project, Moeve and Exolum are developing a new terminal for energy products in the outer port of Huelva, which will include a 511 meters in length dock. This installation will modernize the port infrastructure and facilitate the load and download of ships with raw materials and renewable energy products.

For its part, the Polyduct project will replace the current pipe system that connects the Energy Park with the Torre Arenillas dock with a more efficient and greater capacity network. With an extension of five kilometers, this new system will improve the safety and operational versatility of the port, guaranteeing a more efficient transport of biofuels towards the markets.

An impulse to decarbonization

The new infrastructure in the port of Huelva respond to the Moeve and Exolum strategy to lead the production and distribution of advanced biofuels. The 2G biofuel plant that Moeve builds in Palos de la Frontera is one of the most ambitious initiatives in this area, with an investment exceeding 1,000 million euros and an estimated production capacity of 1.6 million tons per year.

The director of Energy Parks of Moeve, Antonio Joyanes, stressed that the modernization of the facilities is “a fundamental step for Develop strategic projects They are already underway. “In the same line, the director of Technology, Projects and Services of Moeve, José Manuel Martínez, has indicated that these investments” will improve operational efficiency and strengthen the development and production of second generation biofuels. “

A project with institutional support

The presentation act has been attended by the mayor of Palos de la Frontera, Miracles Romeroand the president of the port of Huelva, Alberto Santana, together with business representatives and authorities such as the Vice Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines of the Junta de Andalucía, Cristóbal Sánchez.

From the Port Authority of Huelva, it has been stressed that these initiatives consolidate the port as an energy and industrial reference cluster. “We support the projects oriented to the production of sustainable energies, such as the initiative of Moeve and Exolum, which will modernize infrastructure, improve the port operation and generate employment,” said its president, Alberto Santana.

For his part, the director of the Spanish Business Unit and Aviation of Exolum, Jorge Guillén, has valued the impact of these projects on the logistics of bulk in Huelva. “Our installation, together with the South spring investments and polyductplaces us in a privileged position to offer efficient solutions in biofuel traffic, “he said.

The port of Huelva reinforces its Bet on decarbonization with these infrastructurewhich will contribute to position it as a reference in the distribution of renewable energy. The collaboration between Moeve, Exolum and the Port Authority is framed in a long -term strategy that aligns Huelva with the European objectives for the reduction of emissions and transition to a sustainable energy model.