The meteoric ascent of Ilia Topuria, although successful, has a ‘stain’ in your history. In January 2022, the Hispanic-Georgian would have his fourth fight in the company against another undefeated promise, MOVSAR EVLOEV. The combat ended up canceled and both athletes continued with their career separately. Today they remain undefeated, so many fans fantasize about how the events of having been held could have elapsed. The truth is that, although the two reached the high stalls of the pen weight, Topuria’s career has been more successful in less time.

Thanks to his ability to finish the fights, the matador climbed faster, becoming champion and defending. Moreover, he has already left the belt vacant to get a division. For its part, Evloev is still ‘stagnant’. Despite having obtained important triumphs, this is not able to finish its lawsuits, which slows its ascent. The fact that your fights are attractive is very important to ascend, as is the case of Diego Lopes.

The Brazilian arrived at the UFC as a short warning to beat against the Evloev in May 2023. On paper, Lopes was a mere procedure, but endured the three assaults. It even was Nothing to submit Russian on several occasions. From that clash until today, Movar Evloev has only obtained Two victoriesboth by decision and without leaving a memorable presence. On the other hand, the Brazilian based in Mexico has achieved an RAcha of five winswith three endings and performances that left everyone surprised. This has led him to advance the Russian, getting his chance for the category belt in the next UFC 314.

However, Evloev is still undefeated, with nine successful fights Within Dana White’s company. If it continues, sooner or later it will end up having its chance. Even so, the Russian is convinced that he could have defeated Topuria, so he names him every time he has a chance, pointing out that even I could face it in the light After the Hispanic-Georgian left the category.









«Yes, I am already making my bags to climb to the light weight, but first I have to get the pen weight belt and then I will go to Topuria. I’m not necessarily looking for a belt fight, I’m looking for a fight with him. There is still a question between him and me, ”said the Russian in a recent interview in ‘Home of Figt’. If Evloev’s wishes are fulfilled, it may be that in the future we have that fight that It could not be played in 2022.