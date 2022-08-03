Boca Juniors will receive Platense for the twelfth date of the Professional League after falling back into the losing pit due to the resounding 3-0 win against Patronato de Paraná. Hugo Ibarra’s team, in La Bombonera, is forced to win; otherwise, the stadium will speak for itself.
Next, we review the entire information about the duel between Xeneize and the Squid:
Date: Saturday August 6
Where: J. Armando Stadium
Referee: To confirm
Hour: 21:00 (ARG, BRA), 00:00 (ESP), 17:00 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by ESPN Premium, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Mouth: Agustín Rossi, Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Rojo, Agustín Sandez; Pol Fernandez, Alan Varela, Oscar Romero; Exequiel Zeballos, Luis Vázquez and Sebastián Villa. DT: Hugh Ibarra.
Platense: Ledesma; Morgantini, Gonzalez, Suso, Infante; Acevedo, Villalba; Schor, Zarate, Taborda; Contreras. SD: Omar DeFelippe.
The history between Xeneize and the Pattern registers only nine official matches, of which Boca won six, Patronato one, and tied twice.
The last precedent between the two was last year, when they met in Santiago del Estero, for the quarterfinals of the Argentine Cup. After equalizing without goals, Boca won 4-2 on penalties.
#mouth #Platense #plays #watch #formations #Professional #League
Leave a Reply