Boca and Fluminense They will face each other on Saturday, November 4, the match for “eternal glory” at the Maracaná stadium. There will be 18 million dollars at stake, the prize for the champion, who will also win the right to participate in two Club World Cups: in December, in Saudi Arabia; and in mid-2025 in the United States, in the first celebration of the tournament organized by FIFA, which will have 32 teams for the first time.

When the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan blow your whistle in the cathedral of Brazilian football, there will be two very different models of clubs on the field. On the one hand, Fluminense, a team sunk in debt from previous administrations that is financed thanks to the banks and pays its operating expenses through contracts with its sponsors. On the other, Boca, a more popular team, without debts or credits that has its thousands of members (full and adherents) as its main source of financing. Below, the economic-financial indicators of Fluminense and Boca ahead of the final.

“To compete with Brazilian clubs you have to have dollars,” Amir Somoggi, a consultant for the Brazilian company SportsValue, tells LA NACION. Somoggi compared the latest results of Boca (2022) and Fluminense ahead of the match on November 4 at the Maracaná. And he found distinctive features in the management of both clubs. “The big problem in Argentina is that the economy took the clubs out of competitiveness. 5 years ago they won everything,” says the expert. And he adds, as a summary: “Income from TV and player transfers pay for Flu’s budget; “The social contributions pay for Boca’s budget.”

In this regard, and to have an idea of ​​how minuscule the Argentine market is in relation to the Brazilian one, Somoggi assures: “Boca, the most popular entity in Argentina, is the tenth club in Brazil in economic terms, behind Fluminense and with similar numbers to Fortaleza.” And he continues: “From what its brand implies, Boca should be at the level of Flamengo, the club that makes the most money in Brazil. It is a giant club in popularity and small in turnover. What happens is that the Argentine club has income in pesos, and the issue is that the peso is worth nothing. “That destroyed the competitiveness of the Argentine clubs with respect to the Brazilian ones,” he explains.

Although Boca and Fluminense have similar total income (the Ribera club earned 62.2 million dollars in 2022, against 69.4 million of the same currency received by the Brazilians), the biggest difference in favor of the Cariocas is In the television rights section: Fluminense pocketed 30.2 million dollars, vs. the 8.2 million of the US currency reported by Boca. “The TV thing is incredible. From the Argentine market they did not develop a way to grow,” Somoggi protests.

An aerial view of Christ the Redeemer with the Maracanã stadium in the background. (File photo dated February 7, 2014) Photo: EFE/ Marcelo Sayão

Strictly speaking, Boca, River and the rest of the big clubs in the Professional League are tied to a clause in the distribution of television income: the difference between the one that earns the least and the one that earns the most cannot be greater than 2.2 times. That, added to the fact that local TV contracts are in pesos. And since the international rights of Argentine soccer, a contract in dollars, are distributed equally among all the clubs. And pesified to the official value of the US currency. It allows us to understand why the domestic market is not growing.

Fluminense, which has 4 million fans throughout Brazil, a country of 214 million inhabitants, is run the old way. He spends more than he has and compensates with bank loans. “It comes from a lot of bad management and that is why the debt of 135.6 million dollars. A third is fiscal, that is, with the governments in power. The rest is with banks, players who sign contracts that later do not get paid and later go to court. And when he needs liquidity to pay his operating expenses, he goes to the bank with his sponsorship and TV contracts and advances the income by paying interest,” says Somoggi.

It is the same recipe that the Argentine teams applied in the times of Fútbol Para Todos (FPT): they asked the AFA for TV advances, they gave them a check for 30, 60 or 90 days and then they went “to a cave” or to a financial institution to collect it in cash. The commissions they left, sometimes usurious, even motivated a judicial investigation to establish the route of the FPT’s money.

“Look at the numbers: 11.8 million dollars in bank loans from Fluminense against 1.8 million from Boca. What does this mean? That Argentines play with what they have; Brazilians, with what the bank lends them,” adds Somoggi, from the Brazilian consulting firm Sportsvalue. Two other sections complete the economic x-ray of both clubs: Boca has just 25.4 million dollars of debt according to its latest balance sheet. Fluminense, registers US$ 135.6 million in that item. Furthermore, the net worth (difference between assets and liabilities) of Brazilians is negative at 52.8 million. Boca, in this sense, has much healthier numbers: US$ 96.4 million of positive net worth.

