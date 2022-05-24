After raising the title of the Professional League Cup, Boca Juniors will have to face a crucial duel for the happy future of the institution: they receive Deportivo Cali for the last day of the group stage with the obligation to add three to qualify for the next phase of the Copa Libertadores.
Then, all the information about the duel that will define the future cupbearer of the Argentine team:
Date: Thursday May 26
Where: J. Armando Stadium
Referee: Piero Maza (CHI)
Time: 21:00 (ARG, BRA), 01:00 (ESP), 18:00 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by Fox Sports, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Mouth: Agustin Rossi; Nicolás Figal, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Guillermo Fernandez, Alan Varela, Oscar Romero; Eduardo Salvio, Darío Benedetto and Exequiel Zeballos. DT: Sebastian Battaglia.
Deportivo Cali: Humberto Acevedo; Aldair Gutierrez, Guillermo Burdisso, Jorge Marsiglia, Kevin Velasco; Yimmi Congo, Edgard Enrique Camargo, Jhon Vasquez; Teófilo Gutiérrez, Yony González and Agustín Vuletich. DT: Rafael Dudamel.
The Xeneize has a favorable record against the Colombians: they faced each other in they met 11 times, 5 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses. As immediate background, we have 0-2 as a visit in the current Copa Libertadores.
