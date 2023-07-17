A multidisciplinary meeting for the treatment of masticatory apparatus dysfunction. The fifth edition of “Science in the Social”an event organized by surgeon and dentist Arturo Arcella, with the participation of various nationally renowned professionals, with the aim of enhancing information on the organ which includes the mouth, teeth, jaws, masticatory muscles, temporomandibular joints and nerves. During the meeting, disorders defined as ‘borderline’ between various branches of medicine were treated, such as neck pain, muscle-tension headache, orofacial pain, TMJ disorders, chronic pain.

“Socially we are used to having a consideration of the mouth limited to the teeth, traditionally remaining confined to a purely dental vision, while it would be more correct to extend one’s consideration to what in medicine is called the stomatognathic system”, explains the organizer of the event, Arturo Arcella. The mouth, in fact, “is a complex organ whose dysfunction can be the cause or contributing cause of multi-specialist medical problems. In consideration of this, patients who, for example, complain of pathologies such as myotensive headache or neck pain should be evaluated, as well as by traditionally neurological or orthopedic specialists, also by the specialist who deals with the pathophysiology of the stomatognathic system, since the method does not physiological ability to close the mouth can be the cause or contributory cause of the aforementioned problems”.

Professor Aldo Bruno Giannì, Professor of Maxillofacial Surgery and Director of the Department of Biomedical, Surgical and Dental Sciences of the University of Milan, also spoke, who since 2015 has shared the interest in the treatment of dysfunction of the masticatory system with Professor Arcella: “The algic problems of the stomatognathic system district, i.e. of the mouth and the face in general, can originate from anatomical problems, but through the multidisciplinary approach we must convey the concept that the problems must be tackled not only through medical therapies, but we have to think that the only mobile joint of the face, the ATM, has a precise anatomy and biological rules and behaviors like the other joints and as such these rules must be known for a correct diagnosis and correct therapy”. he explains, adding that “there are currently some modern technologies, such as the use of arthroscopy, which is used for the hip and knee, which can also be used for the temporomandibular joint”.

Gaetano Cervera, Medical Director of the UOC Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Moscati Hospital in Aversa, lingered in his report on neck pain: “It is a multidisciplinary symptom and the numbers are indicative because 60% of Italians have suffered from it at least once, let’s talk of about 15 million people. It is a chronic disorder, we want to demonstrate how for this disorder the intervention of an orthopedic or physiatrist is not enough, but interaction with other specialists is needed”.

Riccardo Ruggiero, physiotherapist and founder of Ortopedia Ruggiero and Orthobit, also attended the conference, underlining “the importance of adequate knowledge of correct posture to prevent muscle-tendon pain”, and Dr. Pietro Mango, Anesthetist and Medical Director at the Vincenzo Monaldi Hospital in Naples: “The anesthetist intervenes in pain therapy and is usually the second reference for the treatment of these types of disorders, after the first approach of the dentist. We intervene on the nervous component”.