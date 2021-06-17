The Netherlands was the last of the Mohicans to give in last autumn: there was a mouth cap obligation in the fight against the corona virus. Now the Netherlands is expected to be one of the first countries in Europe to abolish the obligation. The cabinet, according to sources in The Hague, will announce on Friday evening that the obligation to wear face masks in public indoor areas will be cancelled. In some busy places, where it is difficult to keep a distance, the obligation remains for the time being, at least in public transport.

The fact that the mask obligation is already being relaxed has everything to do with the favorable development of the corona figures. The number of positive tests is only just above a thousand a day, the hospitals are emptying, the number of injections is steadily increasing. “It’s just going really well,” said outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health, CDA) on Wednesday. This means that the last major round of relaxation can start on Saturday 26 June. Catering and theaters can receive more guests and open longer, events are allowed again. So the mouth cap no longer has to be worn everywhere.

Only the basic measures, such as keeping one and a half meters away and staying home in case of complaints, will continue to apply for a while. The mask obligation has now instinctively been part of this, but the cabinet has asked the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) whether this measure can expire earlier. The OMT met on Thursday and, according to sources, saw no objection. Research by I&O Research showed last week that the Dutch are very much longing for the end of the mouth cap era: when asked what they are looking forward to, ‘no longer having to wear a face mask’ was mentioned by 67 percent – and therefore the most often.

It is not surprising that the cabinet and the OMT are heading for a quick end to the mask obligation. Last year, a heated debate raged for months in the Netherlands about the usefulness of non-medical face masks. The OMT never believed in it, chairman Jaap van Dissel repeated endlessly that the effect has not been proven and warned of “false safety”. People would become more careless and keep less distance. After pressure from the House of Representatives, an ‘urgent advice’ was issued in October and later a duty.

The timing to partially abolish the mouth caps is striking. Few countries in Europe are already that far. Denmark and Norway recently deleted the obligation, where mouth caps only need to be worn in public transport. In many other countries, including the popular holiday countries, the mouth cap rules are still quite strict. They are still mandatory almost everywhere in public indoor areas, in Spain and Italy also outside, in France that rule will expire on 1 July. In the United Kingdom, the abolition of the mask requirement due to the advance of the Delta variant of the virus was recently postponed until the end of next month.

The effectiveness of non-medical face masks continues to be debated in the scientific community. According to medical microbiologist and OMT member Marc Bonten, there are “no decisive new insights” compared to last year. He thinks that a successful fight against the virus “does not stand or fall” with wearing mouth caps.

Field epidemiologist Amrish Baidjoe says they’re helping anyway. As a member of the Red Team, which gave the government unsolicited advice, he campaigned for the mask obligation last year, “When you cough, sneeze or talk, drops are released and they remain in the mask. It’s not 100 percent effective, but that’s not a measure. It helps if you are inside with a lot of people or if you find it difficult to keep your distance.”

The cabinet will decide this Friday how exactly the mouth cap obligation will be relaxed. In places where in theory it is easy to keep one and a half meters away, such as museums, theaters and catering, the obligation would lapse. In busier places, such as shopping centers and supermarkets, the duty or ‘urgent advice’ would continue to apply.

Baidjoe is surprised at the rapid pace at which the Netherlands is now letting go of measures. “It’s all at once now, why not phased in a more rational way?” The field epidemiologist points out the uncertainties that still exist: exactly how high the vaccination rate will be, young holidaymakers who contract infections and take them back, the Delta variant that may increase. According to Baidjoe, the rapid easing poses a risk, also for people’s behavior. “The cabinet is giving the signal: it’s over.”

OMT member Bonten believes that the numbers are falling so quickly that, according to him, it is “quite safe to relax quickly”. Like Baidjoe, he sees a risk of resurgent infection rates, especially in the autumn. “But I understand that you do not want to maintain measures now because of possible developments after the summer. Everyone craves more freedom.”

