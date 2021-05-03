Boca is the only one of the greats that has already secured its place in the quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup. And he did it despite many difficulties due to the injuries and infections he went through in the last time. But in his constant reconstruction, he took advantage of a different facet to the one he had shown during 2020. Because of that overwhelming team, fast and hungry to play against to liquidate the games, there is little left. Although the triumphs continue – he has five in a row -, now he seems to open them in a different way.

In the 16 games of the new season, the one that began after the Maradona Cup title against Banfield in San Juan, Boca got the juice out of the stopped ball. He did it like never before in the Miguel Ángel Russo cycle.

Izquierdoz and his goals from the still ball. (Photo: Maxi Failla).

There are 14 goals out of 30 in which the stopped ball allowed Boca to reach the goal. With its central markers as main actors but also with the executors as decisive pieces. So, Carlos Izquierdoz already has three head goals in the new season (Gymnastics, Newell’s and Lanús) arriving from the central rear. But he’s not the only one. Zambrano scored against Independiente in this way, Lisandro López he did it against Sarmiento; and against Talleres, a dangerous corner kick from Zárate led to a goal against Santos.

Izquierdoz and his goal to Newell’s. (Photo: Juan José García)

Boca had in the first stage of the year Cardona as his point man. The Colombian made two free-kick goals (Gimnasia and Vélez) but also had been in charge of putting each player dressed in blue and yellow on the head. Then it was Mauro Zarate the one who took possession of that facet and even scored two goals from penalties (both against Defensores de Belgrano). Villa also made a goal from twelve steps (against River) and failed another (against Independiente).

Independiente and Boca, Zambrano’s goal: (Photo: Boca Press

In case of You look is the most particular. Because the Apache he added two conquests almost twins: against Defense and Justice and Santos took a rebound in the small area after a still ball and sent the ball to the back of the net. Similar to Soldano against Atlético Tucumán, What did the match solve?.

Without Cardona was Zárate. And then Villa. But now he also added Pavón as someone capable of having good resolutions from the safe ball. A useful resource for when the development of the game does not become your main tool of triumph, something that happens to Boca these days.

Can you settle for that? No. But Boca, due to its team building, needs to put itself ahead first and then solve its triumphs. Because it ends up doing it. And from the game where technique and location prevail over creativity or game volume, it draws its fruit. For now it is enough.

The team to play in Guayaquil

Almost without rest after playing against Lanús, the squad arrived in Ecuador and on Monday’s day they trained at the Emelec site to shape an eleven that will play the third date of group C of the Copa Libertadores. .

With many footballers on the physical limit (Villa or Almendra did not travel) and casualties that he still carries due to infections (Cardona, Rojo, Campuzano), injuries (Mauro Zárate) and sanctioned (Frank Fabra), Russo will have to choose almost the same surnames who come playing often. And does the tactical drawing change?

Andrada would return to goal to consolidate his ownership, despite the fact that Agustín Rossi left his goal at zero for four games. And with Zambrano at his disposal, the DT has the chance to rearm a line of 5 with Buffarini or Capaldo on the right and Emmanuel Mas on the left.

If that game system is done, as against River and Independiente, the kids in the midfield (Varela and Medina) can have the backing for the lanes and from that count on Obando or Maroni as the last piece. And Tevez? If it is at 100% it will be from the beginning. If instead they prefer to preserve it, the attack will have Pavón and Soldano.