Boca is one of the two biggest teams in Argentine soccer but also in South American and world soccer. For a player, going through an institution such as Xeneize always adds prestige to his career and is attractive when it comes to possible interest. On many occasions, a good performance at the club ends with a transfer to European football in what is a win-win for both the player and the club.
This in recent years, especially with the current leadership, has been on the decline and seems increasingly distant since during this period the Ribera club has had conflicts with different players who want to be transferred to foreign football and have not finished the things in the best way with the directive. It should also be mentioned that these situations are not occurring only with the current board, but the same thing has also happened during Daniel Angelici’s period.
Next, we review 5 controversial departures from Boca in recent years:
Both the goalkeeper and the leadership were in negotiations for a long time but were never close to reaching an agreement for the renewal of the contract. He will go free to Flamengo and the club will not earn money for his departure.
The current world champion had a controversial exit from Xeneize in which he was linked to his father Carlos, a former player of the club. In an interview, he pointed against Riquelme and the football council, commenting that his departure was linked to his mishandling of the situation. He went to Brighton and today he shines in the Premier League.
Although he did not show his best version in Xeneize, he was one of the most regular every time he was on the court. He left the club after he finished his loan and had no intention of renewing it for “personal reasons after 18 months at the club.
Although Boca did not get rid of its services completely, it will continue in Tigre until December 2023 since it did not execute the exit clause. He was the revelation of the championship and everything seems to indicate that he will emigrate to Europe sooner rather than later. In Boca he played only one game.
He arrived as one of the most important transfers in Argentine soccer at the time, but injuries ended up affecting his performance. He left the club after not reaching an agreement for the renewal of his contract.
Another world champion who left the Xeneize team. The right-back left the club on a free basis after negotiations with the football council fell through. He went to Udinese and shone until he earned a place in the Argentine National Team.
At the time, he was the most decisive player in Argentine soccer and the best clubs in Europe were interested in his services, but the club asked too much money for his services. He ended up lowering his level after the frustrated transfer to the old continent and left through the back door.
The Peruvian defender is one of the last to be added to this list since he left the club in this transfer market and in a bad way. He did not leave a good memory of his time at the club due to his performance on the field of play.
Regarding similar situations, those of Carlos Izquierdoz, Junior Alonso, Julio Buffarini, Carlos Tevez, Wanchope Ábila, Agustín Almendra, Esteban Andrada, among many other important departures and with the odd conflict with the club’s senior command, can also be highlighted. .
