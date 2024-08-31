BERGAMO. When Moussa Sangare met Sharon in Piazza VII Martiri in Terno d’Isola, “who walked listening to music and looking at the sky and the stars”, he decided that she would be his victim.

For an hour he was wandering through the villages in the area to choose his target. So, he turned his bike around and started chasing her in the wrong direction. He reached her and while she was still on the bike he stabbed her for the first time: “I wanted to hit her in the heart,” he stated in his statement to the police and prosecutors who questioned him, but he didn’t succeed. Before using the twelve-centimeter blade on her he told her: “Sorry for what’s happening”. The thirty-three-year-old barmaid, helpless, kept asking, “Why? Why? Why?”



the interview Amin, the key witness: “I saw Moussa Sangare just before he struck, he scared me” andrea siravo August 31, 2024

From his bike, Sangare grabbed her shoulder and struck the first blow from behind near her sternum. The knife “bounced,” he said, so Sangare, tall and built as he is, chased her down to finish her off.

When investigators asked him why he did it, he replied – in his rapper language – that that evening he felt a “strong urge to kill”, which he had never felt before. So much so that after spending a few hours “at the park with friends” without drinking or smoking too much, at least according to what he claimed, he is returned to his occupied house, where he had been living in desperate conditions for some time, without even running waterto take one of the knives from his block. And he wandered for an hour in search of his prey.

He tried in several countries in the area, in Chignolo he saw the two boys (one was wearing a “Manchester shirt”) who ran away. And that now the magistrates would like to find. Then he arrived in Terno d’Isola. He met the two witnesses whom he greeted, even if they did not know each other, and he noticed Sharon absorbed in her walk.

With “lucidity”, a couple of days later, he tried to cover up the traces of the crimehe reconstructed by mixing English terms with his perfect Italian. «I put clothes and three other knives in a bag», to remove any suspicion of the crime from himself. “I threw everything into the Adda and buried the knife I used, nearby.” Then he modified the bike and cut his hair short. When the carabinieri identified him for the first time on the evening of August 28, after a tight investigation coordinated by the prosecutor Emanuele Marchisio, he tried to escape, but failed. Heard as a person informed of the facts, a possible witness, he contradicted himself several times, he also denied having been in Terno d’Isola the night of the murder. In front of the photo that portrayed him, he broke down: “I killed her.”