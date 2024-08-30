Moussa Sangare, aka Moses Sangare, is a rapper, Sharon Verzeni’s killer and has collaborated in the past with some Italian artists

Today, Friday, August 30, the intense investigations that have been going on for a month now without stopping regarding the case of the murder of 33-year-old Sharon Verzeni have reached a turning point. The identity of the killer has apparently been revealed: Moussa Sangarea young Italian of African origins confessed to the crime, committed, he says, without any specific motivation.

Sharon Verzeni’s alleged killer identified

According to some residents of Suisiothe municipality of residence of the 31-year-old self-confessed killer, the killer would be a rapper. In this regard, a video on YouTube has been indicated with over 14 million views and which also bears the signature of ‘Moses Sangare‘, his stage name.

These are the words of a boy who knew him by sight:

“Years ago he collaborated on the song ‘Scusa’ by Izi. He had a career ahead of him, I know he also wanted to participate in XFactor“.

Sangare also collaborated on the creation of a song by the rapper Hernia together with Izi from the title ‘Phenomenon‘.

The argument before the crime

A neighbor of Sangare reported that the 31-year-old he didn’t have a good relationship with his mother and that he heard them arguing often, even at three and four in the morning.

After a brief experience as a footballer and an elimination at the X Factor auditions, Moussa Sangare went to the United States.

“Since he returned from America, he had become different, from his house you could often hear arguments. Four or five months ago he had set fire to the house. It was done here, it was done in the square. I had the intuition that sooner or later something would happen”said another neighbor.

Sharon Verzeni’s killer is a rapper

Again, another neighbor reported that a few months ago the police had intervened because the rapper had beaten her sister.

Who is Moussa Sangare and what is known about him?

Moussa Sangare was born in Milan to a family of African origin. The 31-year-old lived in Suisioa town in the Bergamo area, just a few kilometres from Island trio.

Currently unemployed, Sangare had no connection whatsoever with the victim, who was brutally stabbed while he was returning home after one of his usual evening walks. One of the surveillance cameras, although it did not record the moment of the murder, managed to capture the image of a man on a bicycle who was fleeing right around the time of the crime.

Investigators have identified Sharon Verzeni’s killer

Despite the low quality of the images, the investigators of the provincial command of Bergamo, coordinated by the PM Emanuel Marchisio and by the acting attorney Maria Cristina Rotathey have traced the identity of the killer. There are charges against him “serious indications of guilt, evidence of the risk of repetition of the crime, of concealment of evidence, as well as the risk of escape”.