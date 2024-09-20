A live mouse has apparently emerged from the meal of a female passenger on a SAS airliner, forcing the crew to land. The Guardian reported what happened on Wednesday on the Oslo-Malaga flight of Scandinavian Airlines. “We had to make an unscheduled stop in Copenhagen,” explains the airline. “Rodents are banned on our flights because they can gnaw on the plane’s electrical cables. We are investigating how this could have happened. The passengers have been transferred to another aircraft,” explains a spokesman for SAS, Ystein Schmidt.

“Believe it or not. It happened,” wrote passenger Jarle Børrestad on Facebook. “A lady next to me opened her food and out jumped a mouse,” he said.