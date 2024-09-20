A mouse, believed to have escaped from a passenger’s lunch box, forced a Scandinavian Airlines SAS plane to make an emergency landing, an airline spokesman said Friday.

The plane was on a flight between the Norwegian capital Oslo and the Spanish city of Malaga when the mouse was spotted, prompting the pilot to land in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

“In line with our procedures, an exchange of aircraft took place to check” the aircraft in question, said Oystein Schmidt, spokesman for Scandinavian Airlines in Norway.

He added that similar incidents “rarely occur.”

The incident did not seem to affect the positive mood of the passengers.

Passenger Jarl Borstad wrote on his Facebook page, posting a photo of himself smiling: “Believe it or not, a lady next to me opened her lunch box and a mouse jumped out.”

“We have procedures in place when such incidents are reported, which includes checking with our suppliers to ensure that no similar incidents occur again,” Schmidt said.