Marko Arnautovic who arrived at Inter in 2009 has little in common with the current player. The one who was able to make Bologna fall in love and play almost 110 games with his national team. Fourteen years ago, when the Austrian was loaned out by Twente, he was struggling with a foot injury that conditioned him in the first few months at Pinetina, but above all he couldn’t count on his head and his maturity. “I regret the discipline I didn’t have – he said -, despite everyone trying to give it to me. Even and above all Mourinho. At the time, however, I thought that only my father and mother could tell me how I should behave… I thought I was the best, number one”.