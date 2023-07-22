Sunday, July 23, 2023
Mourning: young promise of cycling dies in brutal accident

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 22, 2023
in Sports






The media have reported the unfortunate fact.

Jacopo Venzo, a 17-year-old Italian cyclist, died after a fall during the first stage of the Junioren Rundfahrt in Austria, The European Cycling Union (UEC) announced on Saturday.

“There are no words to describe this tragedy,” the UEC said on its Twitter account.
(Nairo Quintana lands his followers on possible going to the Vuelta a España)
(Egan Bernal: this is the reason why he ‘dropped’ from the Cycling World Cup)

See also  How is the US visa removal process going for Colombians?

heavy accident

The Italian fell on Friday during the first stage between Haid and Marchtrenk, in the descent of the Mistelbacher Berg.

The runner, training Campana Imballaggi Geo&Tex Trentino passed away due to his serious injuries during the night, according to the Austrian press agency (APA). With more than 140 participants, the test reserved for juniors, which was supposed to end on Sunday, has been cancelled.

This new tragedy took place just five weeks after the death of the Swiss Gino Maderin the professional category.

Team member Bahrain – Victorious, Mader died on June 16 at the age of 26 after a fall on a descent, during the fifth stage of the Return to Switzerland.
(Lionel Messi, excited about his Inter Miami debut: ‘I knew I had to score’)

