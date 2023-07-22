Mourning: young promise of cycling dies in brutal accident

Jacopo Venzo, a 17-year-old Italian cyclist, died after a fall during the first stage of the Junioren Rundfahrt in Austria, The European Cycling Union (UEC) announced on Saturday.

“There are no words to describe this tragedy,” the UEC said on its Twitter account.

heavy accident

The Italian fell on Friday during the first stage between Haid and Marchtrenk, in the descent of the Mistelbacher Berg.

The runner, training Campana Imballaggi Geo&Tex Trentino passed away due to his serious injuries during the night, according to the Austrian press agency (APA). With more than 140 participants, the test reserved for juniors, which was supposed to end on Sunday, has been cancelled.

This new tragedy took place just five weeks after the death of the Swiss Gino Maderin the professional category.

Team member Bahrain – Victorious, Mader died on June 16 at the age of 26 after a fall on a descent, during the fifth stage of the Return to Switzerland.

