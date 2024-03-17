Tiziano Ferro announces with a post that the divorce with Victor is official and that it will be a period of mourning for him.

Tiziano Ferro lets his fans know that divorce with Victrn Allen it is now official, six months after the first rumors about the separation.

The two fell in love married in 2019, first in Los Angeles and then in Sabaudia. They have 2 children which they try to protect by keeping them away from gossip and media clashes.

~Ｔ & Ｖ~

// ✺ // That's how it went.

And I prefer to tell you about it, as I did with all my friends, before it can leak out and become yet another sterile rumor.

Our story is officially over.

It's not the end of the world.

It's not a… pic.twitter.com/DpfmhqOTJu — Tiziano Ferro (@TizianoFerro) March 17, 2024

The singer states that separation is like mourning: the pain must be faced and metabolized gradually and a long period of reflection awaits him. But he is still optimistic and full of hope for the future.

He chose to personally tell the details of the divorce to avoid sterile gossip that could cause psychological damage to his children. With your now ex-husband you turned to specialists to ensure this serenity to little Andreas and Margherita. In October she had given up being present at the promotional campaign for her new book, preferring to stay in America to deal with the delicate family situation and be close to her children.

Great protagonist of the international music scene Tiziano Ferro has collaborated with the greatest artists in the world, winning numerous and collecting successes that are always at the top of the charts. In the last period he has had to face various challenges including Health problems and the painful separation.

We wish the immense Tiziano to resolve all the negativity and to face with serenity and courage what in his own words: