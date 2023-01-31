While the Ukrainian Presidency lashed out hard against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for “promoting war, murder and destruction” by reinstating the Russian team to international competitions despite its military campaign in Ukraine, it was known that two athletes died in the fighting.

“The IOC is a promoter of war, murder and destruction. The IOC watches with pleasure as Russia destroy Ukraine and then offer it a platform to promote genocide and encourage its future killings,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, wrote on Twitter on Monday.

He added: “Obviously, the Russian money that Olympic hypocrisy buys doesn’t smell of Ukrainian blood, does it, Mr. Bach?”

In the midst of the claims, because the war continues and leaves dead, some unknown, others a little and others with recognition.

It was learned in the last days of the death in combat of two Ukrainian athletes, consecrated, who gave their lives for the country.

The sport mourns their deaths

It’s about the Olympic skater Dmytro Sharpar and the athlete Volodymyr Androschukwho increase the number of victims of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Androschuk was only 22 years old and his greatest achievement was the national title in the Under-20 decathlon category, while Sharpar, who was 25 years old, was tenth in the Youth Olympic Games 2016. What is known is that they died in the city of Bakhmut.

New attacks in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Androshchuk, Ukrainian track and field athlete, member of the national team, was killed in combat near Bakhmut. Rest in peace, Volodymyr. We keep losing our best people,” he wrote on social media. Anton Gershchenkoformer vice minister of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Androshchuk achieved his Under-0 title in 2019, when his mark was recorded on the 4.30-meter pole vault scoresheet.

