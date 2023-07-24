Mourning: tragedy in the Premier League after death of legendary player

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
mourning ribbon.
mourning ribbon.
The family released the information. ‘We are very sad’.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The ex-footballer TrevorFrancis, two C winnerEuropean takeovers with Nottingham Forest and international with the English team, has died in Spain at the age of 69 of a heart attack, his family reported on Monday.
“This has been a huge ‘shock’ for everyone. We are very sad. He was a legendary footballer, but also an extremely good person,” his relatives said in a statement.
(Video: Luis Díaz opens the season with this spectacular goal) (OnlyFans model explains curious reason for Leeds’ relegation in the Premier League)
big titles
The English forward became the first player from the United Kingdom whose transfer, from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest in 1979, exceeded one million pounds (1.15 million euros at current exchange rates).
At Forest he was part of a legendary team that dominated European football in the late 1970s, winning two European Cups in the finals against Malmo (1979) -in which he scored the winning goal- and the hamburg (1980).
Likewise, he wore the shirt of the English team in 52 games, in which he scored 12 goals, and also played for the sampdoria and the Atalanta Italians.
After his retirement, he began a career as a coach and led, among others, the Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City.
(Colombia team receives a strong blow before the debut in the Women’s World Cup)
EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Mourning #tragedy #Premier #League #death #legendary #player
Leave a Reply