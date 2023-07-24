Mourning: tragedy in the Premier League after death of legendary player

The ex-footballer TrevorFrancis, two C winnerEuropean takeovers with Nottingham Forest and international with the English team, has died in Spain at the age of 69 of a heart attack, his family reported on Monday.

“This has been a huge ‘shock’ for everyone. We are very sad. He was a legendary footballer, but also an extremely good person,” his relatives said in a statement.

big titles

The English forward became the first player from the United Kingdom whose transfer, from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest in 1979, exceeded one million pounds (1.15 million euros at current exchange rates).

At Forest he was part of a legendary team that dominated European football in the late 1970s, winning two European Cups in the finals against Malmo (1979) -in which he scored the winning goal- and the hamburg (1980).

Likewise, he wore the shirt of the English team in 52 games, in which he scored 12 goals, and also played for the sampdoria and the Atalanta Italians.

After his retirement, he began a career as a coach and led, among others, the Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City.

EFE