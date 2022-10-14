Brazilian para athlete Thayna Higor, three-time world jiu-jitsu championwas killed on Wednesday night in a shooting at a restaurant on the coast of the state of Sao Paulo, federal sources reported.

The death was confirmed by Brazilian Federation of Parasport Jiu-Jitsu (FBJJP) in a message on his social networks in which he conveyed his solidarity to the family and friends of the world champion.

(President of the Hunting Federation is killed by a buffalo he wanted to hunt)

(Shakira will be one of the stars invited to the World Cup in Qatar)

The 25-year-old paraathlete was one of the two fatalities, along with a 67-year-old man, after an unidentified individual shot indiscriminately at people who were in a restaurant in the Praia Grande resort shortly before midnight. on Wednesday.

The aggressor was arrested by the after having fled from the scene of the crime and having taken refuge in another restaurant, where he arrivedPoliceman or to take some people as hostages before surrendering, depending on the Secretariat of Public Security of Praia Grande.

zero and go two

Higor, who had been competing as a paraathlete since 2010 due to a physical problem that limited his movements in his left arm, but who also came to compete among people without disabilities, he was three times Brazilian and world champion in his category.

His death occurred two months after the also Brazilian fighter Leandro Lo, one of the greatest world figures in jiu-jitsu and eight-time world champion of this martial art, was killed, also shot, by a man with whom he argued at a party in Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil.

The murderer, a policeman who was not on duty and did not wear the uniform, also a practitioner of jiu-jitsu, was identified by security cameras and arrested the day after the crime.

Leandro Pereira do Nascimento Lo, 33 years old, He was eight times world champion in jiu-jitsu in five different categories and won five World Cup titles in the sport, as well as eight Pan-American titles in this sport.

(Nairo Quintana, on the ropes: former Arkea boss is dispatched for tramadol)(James Rodríguez suffers his first big disappointment at Olympiacos)

EFE