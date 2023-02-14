Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Mourning: the player and his 5-year-old son are found dead, video

February 14, 2023
in Sports
The information was confirmed in the last hours.

Turkish handball team captain Cemal Kutahyahas died along with his five-year-old son as a result of the earthquake that struck on February 6 to Turkey and Syria, as reported on Tuesday by the International Handball Federation (IHF).

“It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of Cemal Kütahya, captain of our men’s national handball team, and his son Çinar
Kütahya, who were buried under the rubble of the house where they lived in the city of Antioquia,” said the Turkish Handball Federation in a statement reproduced by the IHF.

Kütahya, 32, and also captain of the Turkish beach handball team, was a member of the Hatay Buyuk?ehir Belediyespor, the current leader of the Turkish League, a club to which the right-back arrived in the summer of 2022 after a campaign at the Romanian CSU Suceava: his second international experience after passing through Al-Shamal in Qatar with which he was proclaimed champion of the Arab Champions League in the year 2020.

Kütahya’s wife, who is four months pregnant, as well as her mother-in-law, who lived at the same address, are still missing, the Turkish Handball Federation reported on its website.

Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale shook southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, causing a figure of 35,000 deaths, according to the latest data provided by the Turkish Emergency Agency.
EFE

