Mourning: the player and his 5-year-old son are found dead, video

Turkish handball team captain Cemal Kutahyahas died along with his five-year-old son as a result of the earthquake that struck on February 6 to Turkey and Syria, as reported on Tuesday by the International Handball Federation (IHF).

“It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of Cemal Kütahya, captain of our men’s national handball team, and his son Çinar

Kütahya, who were buried under the rubble of the house where they lived in the city of Antioquia,” said the Turkish Handball Federation in a statement reproduced by the IHF.

(Shakira and Piqué: reveal the plan so that Clara Chía is not with her children)

(Shakira, more darts at Piqué in a new song with Manuel Turizo, video)

Kütahya, 32, and also captain of the Turkish beach handball team, was a member of the Hatay Buyuk?ehir Belediyespor, the current leader of the Turkish League, a club to which the right-back arrived in the summer of 2022 after a campaign at the Romanian CSU Suceava: his second international experience after passing through Al-Shamal in Qatar with which he was proclaimed champion of the Arab Champions League in the year 2020.

Kütahya’s wife, who is four months pregnant, as well as her mother-in-law, who lived at the same address, are still missing, the Turkish Handball Federation reported on its website.

It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of Türkiye men’s team captain Cemal Kütahya and his five-year-old son Çınar, who were buried in rubble due to the devastating earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria on Monday. Kütahya was a key part of the indoor national team pic.twitter.com/4pz1vlyAdC — International Handball Federation (@ihf_info) February 14, 2023

Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale shook southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, causing a figure of 35,000 deaths, according to the latest data provided by the Turkish Emergency Agency.

(Dani Alves: his wife reveals what the mysterious letter he received says) (Unusual: Rangers coach orders players to let themselves score a goal, video)

Beden eğitimi öğretmeni Milli Takım kaptanı hentbolcu Cemal Kütahya ve oğlu Çınar Kütahya, depremde Antakya Rönesans Rezidans’ta hayatını kaybetti. Allah’tan rahmet ve yakınlarına başsağlığı dileriz. (Görüntüler: Eski bir röportaj ve golü) pic.twitter.com/k74vzWVr1P – fortune TV ᴴᴰ (@fortunaTV) February 14, 2023

EFE