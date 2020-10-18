Samuel Paty did not shy away from sensitive subjects such as Mohammed cartoons when teaching freedom of expression. Islamists raised the mood against him.

PARIS taz | Tens of thousands of people flocked to numerous cities in France on Sunday afternoon in solidarity with the teacher Samuel Paty, who was murdered by a young Chechen on Friday. The unions and the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo.

On Friday around 5 p.m., the criminal police discovered a man with a bloody kitchen knife on the street in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. He was caught after a brief chase. When the police asked to put his stabbing weapon on the ground, the man reacted aggressively and threatened the officers with a firearm, according to the police, who then shot him. Not far away, in front of the middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, the police made a macabre find: the body of the stabbed and beheaded history teacher Paty.

The shock is deep, and the marches are also meant to show that you don’t want to be intimidated. In addition to signs saying “JeSuisSamuel” based on “I am Charlie”, many demonstrators carried cardboard boxes with the words “Je suis Enseignant” or “Je suis Professeur” (I am a teacher). Is the very fact that you teach in a school today a reason to literally risk your head because the official curriculum outrages some fanatics?

Such thoughts moved the demonstrators on Sunday in the Place de la République. You understand that this is not just one terrorist crime among many. The attack on Conflans-Sainte-Honorine is like the attack on Charlie Hebdo in January 2015 a test for fundamental rights and in particular for the defense of the freedom of the press and freedom of expression, which in France explicitly includes the right to blasphemy. But the first thing is to understand something that is intrinsically incomprehensible.

The perpetrator was not known to be an extremist

For this, the personality of the perpetrator is examined carefully. The Chechen Abdoullakh Anzorov, who was born in Moscow in 2002, fled to France with his family and enjoyed political asylum. Neither his relatives nor the authorities apparently knew anything about his Islamist radicalization: he was not registered as an extremist in the “S-file” of potential public enemies. The police knew him for minor crimes in Evreux. A neighbor told the Sunday newspaper Journal du dimanche retrospectively: “He didn’t speak to anyone, he scared me.”

The young Anzorov was neither a former student of Samuel Paty nor did he know him personally. He had heard on the Internet of a polemic in a school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. On Twitter, he confessed to his deed, with which he sought to “avenge” the prophet. He came from Evreux on Friday for this. It is now also known that he waited several hours in front of middle school and asked teenagers who among the adults coming out was Samuel Paty.

It all started with a lesson on freedom of expression. For this purpose the teacher wanted to use two caricatures of Mohammed as an example Charlie Hebdo demonstrate. Knowing that this could bother some Muslims among his students, he told them to look the other way or leave the classroom for a moment. The next day a mother came to school and complained that her daughter had been expelled from class “because of her belief”. At the request of the school management, Paty organized a debate and even apologized.

But history was twisted in the neighborhood. In an anonymous outraged email to the school, there was talk of an “Islamophobic climate”. And on the same day, Brahim C., the father of a student who was not in Paty’s class, posted a hostile appeal against the teacher on Facebook. He later even gave Paty’s name and address. That is why he is now in police custody together with ten other people for questioning.

Teacher felt threatened and filed a lawsuit

The Islamist version of the story quickly spread beyond Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. How exactly she incited Anzorov to commit his bloody act is not yet clear. According to the police, responsible for the escalation with his denouncing calls could be the arrested Moroccan preacher Abdelhakim S., who is registered because of his proximity to Islamists. Paty was a “villain who instrumentalized freedom of expression,” he told the school management, who had invited him to a meeting with Paty, but to no avail.

Paty, feeling threatened, filed a defamation lawsuit. In the meantime, the matter was also known to the security authorities, but they did not react. In this context, the demonstrating teachers are now demanding that their advice be taken more seriously than before.