Mourning: the father of coach Juan Carlos Osorio passed away

mourning in football
Several Colombian soccer teams have expressed their condolences.
This Monday the news of the death of Hernan Osoriofather of the Colombian coach, Juan Carlos Osorio.
Last weekend it was said that Osorio was in Colombia and that he had a chance of being hired by a country team.
The truth was that the DT was accompanying his father in his last hours of life, after a long illness.
solidarity messages
In 2020 it was learned that the technician’s father had a leg amputated and from then on his health worsened.
Hernán was by his son’s side in good and bad moments of his career as a coach, such as when he was champion with National Athletic and when he led the national teamand Mexico.
teams like Lime Americai and Nacional himself, whom Osorio directed, have expressed their condolences on their social networks.
We regret the death of Mr. Hernán Osorio, father of Technical Director Juan Carlos Osorio. We express our solidarity and sincere condolences to Professor Osorio and his relatives at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sU1jULSW0d
— America from Cali (@AmericadeCali) February 13, 2023
Sports
