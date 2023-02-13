Tuesday, February 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mourning: the father of coach Juan Carlos Osorio passed away

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in Sports
0


close

luro

mourning in football

mourning in football

Several Colombian soccer teams have expressed their condolences.

This Monday the news of the death of Hernan Osoriofather of the Colombian coach, Juan Carlos Osorio.

Last weekend it was said that Osorio was in Colombia and that he had a chance of being hired by a country team.

See also  Latest news on Tigres signings: Soteldo, Salcedo, Suárez and Sóbis

(Daniel Cataño: drastic decision against the fan who attacked him, video)
(Nairo Quintana: forceful response from the MPCC about a possible meeting)

The truth was that the DT was accompanying his father in his last hours of life, after a long illness.

solidarity messages

In 2020 it was learned that the technician’s father had a leg amputated and from then on his health worsened.

Hernán was by his son’s side in good and bad moments of his career as a coach, such as when he was champion with National Athletic and when he led the national teamand Mexico.

teams like Lime Americai and Nacional himself, whom Osorio directed, have expressed their condolences on their social networks.
(Daniel Cataño: his wife’s sad message after the attack, video) (Shakira and Piqué: lawyer ‘turned on the fan’, leaked secrets of the agreement)

Sports

See also  Mourning in world football: legend and 'amulet' of the Italian National Team dies

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Mourning #father #coach #Juan #Carlos #Osorio #passed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Horror in France: they find part of a woman's corpse in a Paris park

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result