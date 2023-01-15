The old Dutch cyclist Lieuwe Westraknown as “the Beast” for his powerful style, died at the age of 40 after suffering from depression for a long time, his biographer and the country’s media reported this Sunday.

His body was found Saturday in his office, near enkhuizen (northwest of the country), specified the Omrop Fryslan radio.

“It was too late for any attempt at resuscitation,” he added. “Lieuwe

Westra, 40, died on Saturday afternoon,” his biographer tweeted. Thomas Sijtsma.

“These last few years the former runner has fought a battle against himself and has lost it,” lamented Sijtsma, adding: “Rest in peace, Beast.”

Born in 1982, Westra turned professional in 2009 with the Vacansoleil team. The same year he achieved his first stage victory and the general in lBack to Picardy.

His great triumphs

His first stage victory in a WorldTour event was in 2012, during the Paris-Nicefinishing second overall behind the British Bradley Wiggins.

The same year he won the Tour of Denmark. In 2014 Westra added stage victories in the Tour of Catalonia and in the Dauphiné, in addition to helping Vincenzo Nibali to achieve the Tour de France.

He retired unexpectedly in 2017. “He made the decision for personal reasons, he had said the previous fall that he suffered from depression, mainly after a failed love affair, raising doubts about his cycling career,” said the Dutch national agency ANP.

In his biography, published in 2018, he acknowledged having used cortisone, a substance prohibited by anti-doping regulations.

“I injected it to go faster, to win prizes and receive praise,” he said.

