Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mualla – Attaché of Education and Science and Technology of the UAE to the Arab Republic of Egypt – said, “We have lost, with the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a wise father and leader who devoted his life to the advancement of his country and people, so that his name is associated with giving, as history testifies to him with tolerance.” And with humanity that has crossed the borders of the Arab world and even the peoples of the world in order to lay the foundations of tolerance and coexistence.” Al Mualla added, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to our wise leadership, government and people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nation on the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

