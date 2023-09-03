The world of motorsports is in mourning, after learning of the absurd death of Barbara Gomez Oubelwho died in an accident on the Rally Valle de Laciana in Spain.

“The 29-year-old Galician, from Rianxo, participated with Tinín Iglesias in a Ford Fiesta N5, her usual car in recent years, and they had an incident when they went off in a curve on the third pass through a section in Leitariegos,” says the newspaper. Brand.

And he added: “The assistance came from Villablino (León), but they could not save his life. The pilot was taken to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.”

The team

A laconic statement was issued by Barbara’s team, which regretted her departure.

“Today we have had to experience the bitterest side of racing. From the Laciana Motor Team We regret the events that occurred in the sixth special of the II Valle de Laciana Rally, held this Saturday, September 2. During the third pass of the Leitariegos section, a fatal accident caused the death of co-driver Bárbara Gómez, who was competing in this race with the driver Celestine Iglesias “Tinin” with the number 6 number. The health of the pilot, who was evacuated by the medical services, is not in danger and from the team we wish him a speedy recovery”, says the group.

Bárbara Gómez Oubel dies in an accident in the Valle de Laciana Rally, in the Leonese town of Villablino, apparently hitting a parapet on the third pass of the Leitariegos section, something that left the Fiesta N5 badly damaged. pic.twitter.com/Sw2ClbNc6g — Chapoisat (@ChapoisatMoises) September 2, 2023

“From Laciana Motor we want to offer our condolences and all our support to the family of Bárbara Gómez and the Iglesias family, who have always supported our tests,” it was reported.

The team confirmed that after the incident the Valle de Laciana Rally came to an end, with the neutralization of the section in dispute and the cancellation of the five remaining special stages.